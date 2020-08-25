Nasty Nancy: Republicans Are ‘Domestic Enemies’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared Republicans “enemies of the state” on MSNBC while arguing her case for what she claimed was election interference.

During the interview, Pelosi accused the GOP and Trump of being “domestic enemies” of America’s voting system.

Pelosi’s scathing attack came hours after Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Pelosi said.

“And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States,” she added.

“And again, support the postal system which is election central.”

WATCH:

“They’re doing everything they can, suppress the vote — with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this.”

“It’s really actually shameful. Enemies of the state,” Pelosi said.

Washingtontimes.com reports: Mrs. Pelosi previously said in November 2019 that even allowing Mr. Trump a chance to maintain power via a free election was dangerous.

“The weak response to these [impeachment] hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide,’” she wrote at the time. “That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because POTUS is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections.’”

Mr. Trump called the Democrat’s rhetoric “crazy.”

“Nancy Pelosi just stated that ‘it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate,’” he tweeted Nov. 18, 2019. “She thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!”