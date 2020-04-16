Nasty Nancy Quietly Deletes Video of Herself Sashaying Around Chinatown, Downplaying Coronavirus

Nancy Pelosi quietly deletes video of herself in Chinatown in February, downplaying the coronavirus crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has quietly deleted a video of herself walking around Chinatown, where she flagrantly downplays the risks of catching the coronavirus.

In the February 24th video, Pelosi is seen walking around Chinatown in San Fransisco shortly after coronavirus cases had already been confirmed in the US, prompting President Trump to restrict flights from China.

President Trump blasted Pelosi for walking around Chinatown encouraging members of the public to shop and eat there a month after he began locking down the border.

Pelosi swiftly deleted the video of her saying, “We do want to say to people, come to Chinatown. Here we are…and come join us.”

According to the House Speaker, fears of the Coronavirus are “unwarranted in light of the precautions that are being taken here in the United States.”

WATCH:

