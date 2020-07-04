Nasty Nancy: President Trump Is a Hoax

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has angrily lashed out at President Trump, declaring that “the president himself is a hoax.”

Speaking during an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Pelosi discussed President Trump’s response to the allegations of Russia placing a bounty on American soldiers.

“He’ll say this is a hoax, and it’s a hoax that [Russia is] 24/7 trying to disrupt our elections like they did in 2016,” Pelosi stated

“He says that coronavirus is a hoax.”

“The fact is, the president himself is a hoax,” Pelosi declared.

The Russia Bounty story is just another made up by Fake News tale that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party. The secret source probably does not even exist, just like the story itself. If the discredited @nytimes has a source, reveal it. Just another HOAX! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

On Thursday, Pelosi joined a group of other top lawmakers, known as the “Gang of Eight,” to be briefed by top intelligence officials on the matter.

Trump repeatedly described allegations that his campaign conspired with Russian officials to interfere in the 2016 election as a hoax. In March of ths year, the Trump campaign sent cease and desist letters to local news outlets on Wednesday threatening legal action if they refused to stop airing a Democratic super PAC’s ad suggesting the president called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

Priorities USA, led by a former adviser to Hillary Clinton, released the ad as part of a $6 million effort to attack Trump’s response to the pandemic. Titled “Exponential Threat,” it followed other ads in splicing together Trump’s statements to make it appear as though he said: “The coronavirus, this is their new hoax.”

According to The Washington Post, Trump never made that exact statement but it was included in another ad released by former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. The Post also determined that Trump wasn’t calling the virus itself a hoax. PUSA recently joined a Wisconsin station in a lawsuit brought by the Trump campaign over the ad’s phrasing.