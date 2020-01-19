Nasty Nancy Orders Democrats To ‘Throw A Punch, For The Children’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats need to employ “cold-blooded” tactics, including throwing punches, to win the 2020 election for the sake of the country’s children, during a shambolic interview with Bill Maher on Friday.

Referring to Pelosi as the “Iron Lady,” Maher asked her for her thoughts on the current state of the Democratic Party. “I feel like the Democratic Party is very often the victim of their own purity tests,” Maher said.

“I don’t worry about that,” Pelosi stammered. “You have to be ready to take a punch. And you have to be ready to throw a punch, for the children.”

Pelosi, 79, said the Democratic Party needs to use “disciplined, focused, cold-blooded” tactics to win in 2020. Maher ended the interview by saying, “Good to have your cold-blooded self on our side.“

Washington Examiner reports: Earlier in the interview, Maher, 63, insisted the Left must refrain from hating the president’s supporters, even if they hate the president himself.

“You can hate Trump. You can’t hate the people who like him,” Maher said, warning, “That way lies, literally, civil war.”

Pelosi agreed with Maher’s sentiment, adding that she respects constituents with whom she disagrees.

Pelosi also mentioned Trump’s impeachment, saying, “And you’re impeached forever! No matter what the Senate does, it can never be erased.”

Pelosi said Trump gave the Democrats no choice but to impeach him, claiming, “The president was self-impeaching almost every single day.”