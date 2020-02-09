Nasty Nancy Mourns Vindman Firing: “Trump Is Impeached FOREVER”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi furiously blasted President Trump’s “shameful” removal of Lt. Vindman from the National Security Council on Friday, reminding him that he is “impeached forever,” despite his full acquittal from the Senate.

President Trump removed Vindman, one of the Democrats’ key witnesses in their sham impeachment investigation, from the NSC on Friday.

Vindman’s attorney, David Pressman, confirmed in a statement:

Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President. He does so having spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress.

Triggered by the move, Pelosi blasted the president’s actions on Friday, calling his firing “shameful” and a “brazen act of retaliation.”

Her full statement reads:

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman has proven to be an American patriot: on the battlefield when he earned a Purple Heart, and in the House triaf when he spoke truth to power. His brave testimony showed America that right still matters.

President Trump is impeached forever. The shameful firing of Colonel Vindman was a clear and brazen act of retaliation that showcases the President’s fear of the truth. The President’s vindictiveness is precisely what led Republican Senators to be accomplices to his cover-up. The firing of this patriotic soldier is a sad and shameless loss for America’s security.

History will remember Lieutenant Colonel Vindman as an American hero.

Breitbart.com reports: As Breitbart News reported, Vindman was suspected of being a leaker:

In a statement, Lt. Col. Vindman’s lawyer said that there was “no question in the mind of any American” that his client had been fired for testifying against the president at the impeachment inquiry. However, there may also have been an independent reason: he was suspected of being a leaker. Morrison himself did not share that suspicion, but he testified that others expressed “concerns” about Vindman possibly leaking information. Vindman’s lawyer prevented the committee’s Republican counsel from asking Morrison about the issue, saying it was “outside the scope” of the inquiry.

Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny, was also removed from his post at the NSC, it was reported on Friday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) encouraged the audience to stand up and clap for Vindman during the Democrat debate Friday night, adding that the president “should have been pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh” during the State of the Union: