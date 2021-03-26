Nasty Nancy: It’s My God Given Right to UNSEAT Any Republican Member of Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared on Thursday that it is her God given right to unseat any member of Congress she pleases.

“Now, if I wanted to be unfair, I wouldn’t have seated the Republican from Iowa because that was my right on the opening day,” Pelosi said during a press conference. “I would have just said ‘you’re not seated’ and that would have been my right as Speaker to do.”

In late November Republican Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her recount in Iowa’s Second Congressional district by 6 votes against Democrat Rita Hart.

Miller-Meeks was the 14th pickup for the GOP House in the 2020 election.

In early March, the Democrats took their first step to overturn the certified Iowa race and hand it over to Democrat Rita Hart.

Rather than taking her case to court, Rita Hart ran to the Democrat-led House to help her adjudicate her claim.

This means that the Democrat-led House can actually decide if a Democrat will be able to take a GOP Congressional seat away from a certified winner.

The Democrats currently control the House by a 219-211 margin and the Republicans are accusing Pelosi of trying to help bolster her razor thin margin by stealing the Iowa seat.

Marc Elias, Hillary Clinton’s crooked Perkins Coie lawyer is behind the effort to steal the Iowa seat.

In his brief filed on Monday, Elias explicitly asked a partisan committee of House Democrats to “exercise its discretion to depart from Iowa law” and overturn a certified election.