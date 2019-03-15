Nasty Nancy Vows to Allow High School Teens to Vote in Next Election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has vowed to allow high school teenagers to vote in the next election, presumably because they are more likely to vote Democrat.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Pelosi said she fully supported a new law that would allow 16-year-olds to vote, fundamentally changing the 26th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as part of a broad voting-rights and anti-corruption bill.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Pelosi said Thursday that she supports the idea: ‘I myself have always been for lowering the voting age to 16. I think it’s really important to capture kids when they’re in high school, when they’re interested in all of this, when they’re learning about government, to be able to vote.’

‘My view is that I would welcome that,’ she added, saying ‘I have been in that position for a long time.’

Pelosi made it clear that she was not speaking for the Democratic caucus.

Pelosi has publicly advocated for syncing up the driving and age with the voting age since at least July 2015, when she told a liberal teen organizing group that she was ‘all for’ it.

‘When kids are in school, they’re so interested, they’re so engaged,’ she said at a Generation Progress summit in Washington.

Pelosi supported a 2016 ballot initiative in her native San Francisco that would have allowed children age 16 and 17 top vote in citywide elections. The measure failed, but by barely 15,000 votes. More than 50,000 voters left the question blank.

Austria, India, Morocco and Switzerland all allow 16-year-olds to vote, and other nations permit it for local contests.

‘My view is that I would welcome that,’ she added, saying ‘I have been in that position for a long time.’

Pelosi made it clear that she was not speaking for the Democratic caucus.

Pelosi has publicly advocated for syncing up the driving and age with the voting age since at least July 2015, when she told a liberal teen organizing group that she was ‘all for’ it.

‘When kids are in school, they’re so interested, they’re so engaged,’ she said at a Generation Progress summit in Washington.

Pelosi supported a 2016 ballot initiative in her native San Francisco that would have allowed children age 16 and 17 top vote in citywide elections. The measure failed, but by barely 15,000 votes. More than 50,000 voters left the question blank.

Austria, India, Morocco and Switzerland all allow 16-year-olds to vote, and other nations permit it for local contests.