Nasty Nancy Explains Why She Ripped up President Trump’s Historic SOTU Speech

President Trump delivered his third State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, much to the dismay of Democratic attendees.
Pelosi was so infuriated with Trump as he outlined his accomplishments, she ripped up his speech after he was finished speaking.
WATCH:
The nasty House Speaker was asked why she ripped up President Trump’s speech after his beautiful closing.
She told the reporter, “It was the courteous thing to do.”
