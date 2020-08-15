Nasty Nancy: ‘Everything I Do Is About the Children’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has boasted that everything she does is “about the children.”

Pelosi made the remarks during an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“You know, everything I do is about the children,” Pelosi smugly claimed while discussing negotiations over a new COVID-19 relief bill with the White House.

“That’s the reason I – you know, having five children of my own, nine grandchildren,” she said.

“I worry about everyone’s children in America, of course.”

“I have advice for them whether they want it or not,” she said.

“And one of the things that is so terrible is in this epidemic because we’re saying we have to assault the virus, we have to defeat the virus, contain the virus, stop the spread, and that means we have to have testing, tracing, treatment, masks, spacing, all the rest of it,” Pelosi added.

WATCH:

.@SpeakerPelosi: "I worry about everyone’s children in America. I have advice for them when they want it or not." pic.twitter.com/3pneGuAVcu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 13, 2020

Lifenews.com reports: Pelosi said minority children are especially vulnerable to the virus and are “suffering an undue disproportionate impact.”

Minority children also disproportionately suffer when they are killed in abortions (abortion is the number one killer of black lives in America), but Pelosi does not support protections for those children.

Though Pelosi claims to be Catholic, she is a radical pro-abortion Democrat who supports abortion without restriction up to birth. Last year, she blocked legislation to protect newborns who survive abortions from infanticide more than 80 times. Once, she even described late-term abortions as “sacred ground.”

As Speaker of the House, she attempted to dismantle the pro-life policies of the Trump administration and restore funding cuts to Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses. Despite claiming to be pro-choice, she also criticized pro-life pregnancy centers for providing information and support to mothers and babies.

The Democrat leader also fights against religious freedom for the very faith that she claims to be a part of. Earlier this year, she joined an amicus brief arguing against the Little Sisters of the Poor, a nuns’ charity that opposes the Obamacare contraception mandate. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the nuns’ favor in July.