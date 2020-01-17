Nasty Nancy: Democrats Will Remove Trump From White House This Year ‘One Way Or Another’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has declared that President Donald Trump will be removed from the White House by Democrats this year “one way or another.”

During an interview with ABC News, Pelosi claimed that Democrats may “have him removed sooner” than the November general election.

“Let’s be optimistic about the future,” Speaker Pelosi stated. “A future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House, one way or another.“

“Ten months from now, we will have an election, if we don’t have him removed sooner. But again, he will be impeached forever,” Pelosi concluded.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) seized on the remarks and posted a clip of the interview on Twitter.

Scalise denounced Pelosi’s comments and said they prove the impeachment push against the president is nothing more than “a Democrat hit job to stain Trump’s legacy and hurt him at the polls.“

Pelosi said today:

– Trump won't be president next year "one way or another"

– Dems may "have him removed sooner" than the election

– Trump "will be impeached forever"



It's clear: Impeachment was a Democrat hit job to stain Trump’s legacy and hurt him at the polls. Nothing more. pic.twitter.com/LY4TUwNiuZ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 12, 2020

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) also responded to the comments, specifically the line that “Trump will be an impeached President forever.”

Impeachment is “all about trying to politically damage the President,” Meadows said on Twitter.