Nasty Nancy Demands Facebook and Twitter Delete Trump Video Showing Her Ripping Up SOTU Speech

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has thrown her toys out of the pram again.

Days after throwing a tantrum at the State of the Union address and tearing up President Donald Trump’s speech in front of the TV cameras, the House Speaker is now demanding that Facebook and Twitter take down a video meme by that was tweeted by President Trump that shows her ripping up his address.

The video meme tweeted by Trump juxtaposes Pelosi ripping up the speech with clips of the heroic Americans honored by Trump during his speech. This seems to be at the heart of the problem for Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi waited until the end of the SOTU speech to tear up her copy, however she reportedly said later that she tore it up because the speech was a “pack of lies.”

But the copy of the speech torn up by Pelosi contained the stories of the Americans honored by Trump.

Bad optics, huh Nancy?



Should have thought about that before petulantly ripping up the speech and embarrassing yourself and your party in front of the whole world.

The 5 minutes and 12 seconds long video is currently pinned to the top of Trump’s Twitter page and has over 3.5 million views. TPUSA posted the video to its Freedom Fights TV page on Facebook Wednesday where it has over 1.2 million views.

The Hill quoted Pelosi spokesman Drew Hamill on her demand to take the video down.

“Hammill said Pelosi’s office has asked both Twitter and Facebook to take down the video.”

Hamill also posted several complaints on Twitter, “The American people know that the President has no qualms about lying to them – but it is a shame to see Twitter and Facebook, sources of news for millions, do the same…The latest fake video of Speaker Pelosi is deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people, and every day that these platforms refuse to take it down is another reminder that they care more about their shareholders’ interests than the public’s interests.”

Hamill keyed off San Francisco based reporter Doug Sovern with KCBS-AM/FM) who tagged Pelosi in his tweet that claimed the video violates new Twitter policy on political videos, “This very cleverly (and deceptively) edited video just tweeted out by @realDonaldTrump savages @SpeakerPelosi for tearing up his #SOTU speech, and sure appears to violate @Twitter’s new ban on videos that are fabricated or altered to mislead.”

The Hill reported earlier this week that Pelosi said at a closed-door meeting of the House Democratic caucus on Wednesday that she tore up the speech because it was a “pack of lies”.

“I didn’t go in there to tear up the speech, and I didn’t even care that he didn’t shake my hand. In fact, who cares?” Pelosi told her caucus, according to sources in the room. “But I’m a speed reader, so … I went like this through the speech. So I knew that it was a pack of lies. I knew it was a pack of lies, but I thought, ‘Well, let’s see how it goes.’ “About a quarter through it I thought, ‘You know — he’s selling a bill of goods like a snake oil salesman. We cannot let this stand,’” she said. “So, somewhere along the way realizing what was coming, I started to stack my papers in a way that were tear-able.”

Other House Democrats also called for the video to be taken down.

This video is doctored. It has been up, and pinned to the President's page, for nearly a day.



Trump posted it to deceive Americans about @SpeakerPelosi's actions and record.



If I posted a doctored video it would be a clear violation House Rules.@Twitter should take this down. https://t.co/zTc2OHntQ5 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 7, 2020

Hey @Twitter, this video is clearly edited in a way that’s intended to mislead viewers. You should take it down. https://t.co/agXJlvRirf — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 7, 2020

.@Twitter must take this misleading video about @SpeakerPelosi down now.



Social media platforms are a place where people come for news & information.



They need to have certain standards.



Falsity has never been part of our 1st Amendment tradition. https://t.co/dwiDeKNd3D — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) February 7, 2020