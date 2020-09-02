Nasty Nancy Claims She Was ‘Set Up’ by Hair Salon To Break COVID Laws, Demands Apology

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has alleged the owner and staff of a neighborhood hair salon conspired against her and she fell “for a set up” to trick her into breaking COVID laws in San Francisco.

According to Fox News, Pelosi was seen at the hair salon in time stamped security footage indicating she was there at around 3 p.m. on Monday, August 31.

Screen shots of the conversation between the owner and stylist also suggest both parties were shocked the top Democrat approached them and asked them to violate the law, but they ultimately decided to allow it to happen.

Pelosi originally claimed the salon approached her and said it was legal for them to accommodate one customer in the building at a time, but now she is claiming she was “set up” to break the law by the neighborhood salon.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times,” said Pelosi on Wednesday. “When they said we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time and we can set up that time I trusted that.”

“As it turns out it was a set up, so I take responsibility for falling for a set up, and that’s all I’m going to say on that,” she added.

Pelosi then directly accused the hair salon of “setting” her up, and then had the audacity to tell the owners they owe her an apology for putting her through this ordeal.

“I think this salon owes me an apology for setting up,” said Pelosi.

Seriously. What a fraud. She's asking for an apology.



"I take responsibility for falling for a setup," Nancy Pelosi says after getting caught violating local ordinances in her salon visit. She even lies, says she only took the mask off while her hair was being washed. pic.twitter.com/a6isGM1zJO — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 2, 2020

NationalFile report: President Donald Trump recently called more attention to Pelosi’s gaffe on Twitter, claiming that the hypocrisy of leaders like Pelosi will lead to Republican control of all branches of government following the November elecction.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else,” wrote President Trump. “We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!”

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Pelosi recently received more scorn when she apparently forgot the name of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man killed in police custody last May. In late June, Pelosi referred to Floyd as “George Kirby,” the name of a comedian from the 1940s.