Nasty Nancy: ‘Civilization’ and ‘The Planet’ ‘At Stake In The Next Election’

Planet Earth may not be able to sustain another four years of President Trump, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, Nancy Pelosi stated that “Civilization as we know it” is “at stake” in the 2020 election, “and certainly, our planet.“

Pelosi says that she doesn’t know if America can “sustain” a second term of President Trump.

Pelosi said, “[T]he damage that this administration has done to America, America’s a great country. We can sustain. Two terms, I don’t know.”

She later added, “Civilization as we know it today is at stake in the next election, and certainly, our planet.”

Pelosi is not wrong about civilization being at stake in the next election. The Democrat Party is a mortal threat to civilization. Their base is openly anti-American. They want to erase our history and hijack our government. They want to purge us from our own country.

Democrats want to end American exceptionalism and sovereignty forever.

Our founding fathers created our constitution and government to protect and sustain us — not to be weaponized against us.