Nasty Nancy: We Cannot Accept Second Term for President Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned that Democrats cannot “accept a second term for Donald Trump.”

Speaking at an event in New York City on Tuesday, Pelosi urged Democrats to ensure Trump does not get reelected in 2020.

“We have to make sure — this will sound political but we have to make sure that the Constitution wins the next presidential election. We can’t be worrying about well, how long is this going to take?” Pelosi told an audience at Cornell University’s Institute of Politics & Global Affairs.

“Well, that will take as long as it does. And we will press the case so that in the court of public opinion people will know what is right. But we cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump if we are going to be faithful to our democracy and to the Constitution of the United States.”

“And that is just the fact. So we have to operate on many fronts. We have to operate in the Congress, in the courts, and in the court of public opinion, and we must win the next election,” she added.