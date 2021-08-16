Nasty Nancy: Biden Should Be ‘Commended’ for His ‘Fantastic’ Response to Afghanistan Collapse

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is extremely proud at Joe Biden’s ‘fantastic’ response to the complete collapse of Afghanistan.

Yes, really.

According to a statement released by Pelosi’s office, Biden “should be commended” as Afghanistan falls into the hands of the terrorist regime.

“The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and the actions he has taken,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions. We are deeply concerned about reports regarding the Taliban’s brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls. The U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban.”

“Any political settlement that the Afghans pursue to avert bloodshed must include having women at the table. The fate of women and girls in Afghanistan is critical to the future of Afghanistan. As we strive to assist women, we must recognize that their voices are important, and all must listen to them for solutions, respectful of their culture,” Pelosi’s statement continued.

“There is bipartisan support to assist the women and girls of Afghanistan. One of the successes of U.S.- NATO cooperation in Afghanistan was the progress made by women and girls. We must all continue to work together to ensure that is not eroded.”

“Once again, I want to acknowledge the clarity of purpose of President Biden’s statement and the wisdom of his actions. Congress shares the President’s concern for Afghans who have assisted U.S. efforts in country, and we passed Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) legislation to provide for their relocation on a strong, bipartisan basis,” Pelosi continued.

“Most of all, we join the President in acknowledging the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and their families.”