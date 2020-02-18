Nasty Nancy: America Cannot Withstand Second ‘DESTRUCTIVE’ Term From Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared that America cannot withstand the “destruction” President Trump would bring if he is reelected this November.

Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Pelosi said:

“I can’t even envision a situation where he would be reelected.”

“But we are not—we don’t take anything for granted,” Pelosi added.

“As I say, we have to have our own vision for the future.”

“But everybody knows that we must be unified and making sure that he does not have a second term,” Pelosi added.

“Our country is great. The American people are wonderful.”

“We’re a resilient country. We can withstand one term.”

“But the destruction that he would do to the courts of our country, and the environment where he says I’m not going to use science as any basis for decisions on the environment,” she added.

“When he says, Article 2 says I can do whatever I want. He must be defeated.”