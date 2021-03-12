House Speaker Nancy Pelosi boasted Thursday that the strict gun control bill is “overwhelmingly” supported by all Americans.
Pelosi spoke just before the House was scheduled to vote on the legislation on Thursday, and CSPAN aired her comments.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
She declared:
There is nobody in Congress whose political survival is more important than the survival of our children. We think this should be bipartisan to Congress, as it is in the country. Overwhelmingly, there is broad support for background checks legislation, so we hope with the big strong bipartisan vote we have today to send it over the Senate, the drumbeat across America, that the change will come.
Breitbart.com reports: Pelosi added, “This legislation…will save lives.”
During the same press conference, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said, “Background checks is supported by 90 percent of Americans.”
California adopted universal background checks in 1991 but South LA witnessed a 742 surge in shooting victims the first 16 days of 2021 alone.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Nasty Nancy: All Americans Fully Support Our Strict Gun Control Bill - March 12, 2021
- Sen. Feinstein Vows to Ban Assault Weapons, High-Capacity Magazines Hours After Passing Gun Control Bill - March 12, 2021
- Biden Tells Americans To ‘Trust Fauci’ - March 12, 2021
Be the first to comment