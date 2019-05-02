Nasty Nancy Accuses AG Barr of Committing a Crime: “He LIED to Congress”

Nancy Pelosi on Thursday accused Attorney General William Barr of committing a crime by allegedly lying to Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday accused Attorney General William Barr of committing a crime by lying to Congress about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and Mueller’s issues with how Barr has characterized its findings.

Pressed again about the accusation, Pelosi said, “He lied to Congress. If anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law.” Asked whether Barr should go to jail, the speaker responded that “there’s a process involved here.”

In response, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said “the baseless attack on the Attorney General is reckless, irresponsible and false.”

Her comments appeared to reference answers Barr gave during House testimony last month when asked about reported frustrations Mueller’s team had with a summary the attorney general wrote about the special counsel’s report. The attorney general said he was not aware of concerns the Mueller team had about his summary. But it was revealed this week that Mueller wrote a letter to Barr expressing concerns about how the attorney general depicted the “substance” of the report — written before the attorney general testified.

Here is the exchange from an April 9 hearing that apparently sparked Pelosi’s accusation.

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla.: Reports have emerged recently, general, that members of the Special Counsel’s team are frustrated at some level with the limited information included in your March 24th letter … Do you know what they are referencing with that?

Barr: “No, I don’t. I think I think, I suspect that they probably wanted more put out, but in my view I was not interested in putting out summaries.”

The comment from the highest-ranking Democrat in the country intensifies the party’s criticism of the top U.S. law enforcement official. While Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have accused Barr of protecting Trump and having a conflict of interest, neither lawmaker has previously gone as far as alleging a crime.

Democrats have questioned why the Justice Department decided not to charge the president with obstructing justice by trying to influence Mueller’s investigation. While Mueller declined to say whether Trump obstructed justice, he also noted that the report did not “exonerate” Trump and set out a detailed case for Congress to potentially investigate the president for obstruction.

Pelosi’s remarks Thursday follow a House Judiciary Committee hearing that Barr decided not to attend. The panel’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, threatened to hold the attorney general in contempt of Congress if he does not give access to Mueller’s full, unredacted report on the Russia probe.

Barr repeatedly defended Trump during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. The president has contended Mueller’s investigation fully exonerates him on both questions of whether he obstructed justice and whether his campaign coordinated with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.

He repeatedly described the investigation as a “witch hunt” and has since falsely called the probe a “coup.”