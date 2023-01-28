NASA Challenger Disaster Crew Members Found Alive in 2023

The seven NASA astronauts supposedly killed in the 1986 Challenger disaster did not die in the explosion and are quietly living out their lives in the U.S., with many of them “hiding in plain sight”, using their same names and working at high-levels in the same fields they worked in before the disaster, according to explosive evidence uncovered by investigators.

On January 28, 1986 the NASA Space Shuttle orbiter Challenger broke apart 73 seconds into its flight over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida at 11:38 EST. All seven crew members were killed, according to NASA, including five astronauts and two payload specialists.

Millions of Americans (17% of the total population) watched the launch live on TV because of Payload Specialist Christa McAuliffe, the first teacher in space. Media coverage of the disaster was extensive: one study reported that 85% of Americans surveyed had heard the news within an hour of the accident and the world mourned the loss of the American astronauts.

We were told that Challenger disintegrated because of a malfunctioning O-ring seal in its right solid rocket booster.

The O-ring failure caused a breach in the SRB joint it sealed, allowing pressurized burning gas from within the solid rocket motor to reach the outside and impinge upon the adjacent SRB aft field joint attachment hardware and external fuel tank, leading to the structural failure of the external tank. Aerodynamic forces broke up the orbiter.

The crew compartment and many other vehicle fragments were eventually recovered from the ocean floor after a lengthy search and recovery operation. The exact timing of the death of the crew is unknown; several crew members are known to have survived the initial breakup of the spacecraft. But the shuttle had no escape system, and the impact of the crew compartment with the ocean surface was too violent to be survivable.

The disaster resulted in a 32-month hiatus in NASA’s shuttle program and the formation of the Rogers Commission, a special commission appointed by then President Reagan to investigate the disaster that killed the entire crew.

But there is just one problem. In 2023, six of the seven crew appear to be alive and hiding in plain sight.

So what really happened on that day in 1986?

Thanks to the groundbreaking work of investigators, we now know that the official narrative and much of the news broadcast on that day was deeply misleading.

Before we explain why they create such a hoax, here is a rundown of the surviving crew members.

1. FRANCIS RICHARD SCOBEE, COMMANDER OF CHALLENGER SPACE SHUTTLE

Born on May 19, 1939, Commander Francis Richard Scobee was 46 when he supposedly died in the Challenger explosion. He would be 75 years old if he were alive today.

Strangely, there’s a man also named Richard Scobee, the CEO of a Chicago marketing-advertising company called Cows in Trees, who bears a striking resemblance (factoring in the 30-year timelapse) to Commander Richard Scobee — same high forehead, same eyebrows, same wide-set eyes that are slightly tilted down in their outer corners.

The source of the pic on the right of CEO Richard Scobee is his LinkedIn page.

If you go on Cows in Trees’ website, you’ll see an animation of a rocket-powered cow in the sky with swirling smoke shaped like the number 6, much like Space Shuttle Challenger as it was seen on TV exploding in mid-air. Wink, wink. CEO Richard Scobee sure has a sense of humor!

2. MICHAEL J. SMITH, PILOT OF CHALLENGER

Born on April 30, 1945, Challenger pilot Michael John Smith was 41 years old when he supposedly died in the explosion.

There’s a man also named Michael J. Smith, who bears a striking resemblance to astronaut Michael J. Smith — same horizontal eyebrows, same grey-blue eyes, same vertical indentation in the tip of the nose. This Michael J. Smith is a Professor Emeritus (retired) of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Astronaut Michael J. Smith would be 70 years old if he were still alive today. Well, guess what? There just happens to be a 69-year-old Michael J. Smith whose addresses include Madison, Wisconsin! (He’s #74 on this LookUpAnyone list.)

3. RONALD MCNAIR, CHALLENGER’S MISSION SPECIALIST

Born on Oct. 21, 1950, Challenger’s mission specialist Ronald McNair, the second African-American astronaut, with a Ph.D. in physics, would be 64 years old if he had not supposedly perished in the space shuttle explosion. If Ronald (l) were still alive today, he would look just like this pic of his brother, Carl (r).

Carl McNair is an author, education consultant and inspirational speaker. And he just so happens to be the founder and president emeritus of the Ronald E. McNair Foundation. How convenient.

4. ELLISON ONIZUKA, CHALLENGER MISSION SPECIALIST

Another Challenger mission specialist, Ellison Onizuka, the first Japanese-American astronaut, also has a lookalike brother named Claude. Born on June 24, 1946 in Hawaii, Ellison would be 68 years old today if he had not supposedly died in the Challenger explosion. If Ellison were still alive, he would look just like this pic of his younger brother Claude — same eyebrows, same eyes, same crow’s feet wrinkles, same nose, even the same hair-parting.

Claude Onizuka is living out his days as a Liquor Adjudication Board Member of the Department of Liquor Control, County of Hawaii, Hilo, Hawaii.

5. JUDITH RESNIK, CHALLENGER MISSION SPECIALIST

Born on April 5, 1949, Challenger mission specialist Judith Arlene Resnik, with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, was the first Jewish American astronaut to go into space and the second female American astronaut. She would be 66 years old today if she had not died in the explosion.

Except, if she is alive today, it is not difficult to imagine that after 29 years, astronaut Judith Resnik would look like Arthur Liman Professor of Law Judith Resnik at Yale Law School — dark curly hair, dark eyes, same eyebrow shape, same lines on both sides of the face extending up from the jaw.

When you compare the voices and mannerisms of astronaut Judith Resnick and Professor Judith Resnick, the similarity becomes undeniable.

We looked through Ancestry.com’s 241 death records for the last name Resnik but cannot find the Social Security Death Index (SSDI) for astronaut Judith Resnik or any other Judith Resnik.

There is no SSDI for Judith Resnik.

6. SHARON CHRISTA MCAULIFFE, CHALLENGER PAYLOAD SPECIALIST

Born on Sept. 2, 1948, Sharon Christa McAuliffe was a social studies teacher at Concord High School in New Hampshire when she was selected from more than 11,000 applicants to participate in the NASA Teacher in Space Project. If Challenger had not exploded, she would be the first teacher in space. If she had not died in the Challenger disaster, McAuliffe would be 66 years old today.

Well, there’s a Sharon A. McAuliffe, an adjunct professor at Syracuse University College of Law, who kinda looks like an older astronaut McAuliffe, factoring in the 30 years timelapse. Look at the cowlick of hair, sweeping from the center of their hairlines to the left side of their foreheads.

“It may also be entirely coincidental” that Syracuse law professor Sharon is a cousin of Terry McAuliffe, the current governor of Virginia who was co-chairman of President Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election campaign and chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign. Terry McAuliffe, an advocate of gun control, is also very much concerned about NASA funding issues.

In the end we need to ask ourselves this question: It’s one thing that one of the Challenger’s crew members resembles someone alive today. For could chalk that up as a coincidence.

It’s another thing entirely that SIX members of the Challenger crew have doppelgängers who are alive, in some cases with exactly the same names (Richard Scobee, Michael J. Smith, Judith Resnick, Sharon McAuliffe) and working at high levels in their original careers.

What are the chances of that?

You don’t have to be a NASA boffin to know that those odds defy statistical probability.

So why would NASA create another hoax? Those interested in Gematria might be interested to know that that NASA stands for the National Aeronautical and Space Association and if you attribute a number to each character you get 666.

Given the powerful symbolic value of space missions, it should be no surprise that NASA are part of the occult elite waging powerful psychological wars on mankind.

An expression immediately comes to mind: “Revelation of the Method”. Originating from ancient Rosicrucian texts, this concept refers to the process of exposing the masses to dark realities, often in a veiled and underhanded manner including hoaxes, to mock the masses.

Some occultists compare this normalization process to the alchemical “Great Work” where the world is “transmuted” according to the will of the occult elite.

In his book Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, Michael Hoffman explained why the elite like to rub our faces in it:

The alchemical principle of the Revelation of the Method has as its chief component, a clown-like, grinning mockery of the victim(s) as a show of power and macabre arrogance. When this is performed in a veiled manner accompanied by certain occult signs and symbolical words and elicits no meaningful response of opposition or resistance from the target(s), it is one of the most efficacious techniques of psychological warfare and mind-rape.

Since the advent of mass media, the Revelation of the Method has become increasingly obvious. While, in the past, the elite operated in complete secrecy, it now seeks to operate in plain sight.

