NASA: Bus-Sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth in New Year

Humanity will be greeted by an enormous asteroid hurtling towards earth at the start of 2022, NASA scientists have warned.

According to NASA, Asteroid 2014 YE15, first discovered in 2014, is headed towards Earth at a distance of approximately 7,400,000km on January 6.

As NASA considers objects larger than 150 meters and which approach Earth within a distance of 7.5 million kilometers to be ‘potentially hazardous’, the seven-meter-wide Asteroid 2014 YE15 is not regarded as a major threat.

Rt.com reports: The end of the year will also be marked by a seemingly greater danger passing by from space – on December 29, an approximately 149-meter-wide asteroid will come much closer to Earth, within 3,540,000km. Asteroids appear in relative proximity to the planet every couple of days, and NASA monitors their movement and regularly updates a list of the next five asteroid approaches.

This, however, does not mean they can be ignored. Even small ones can cause trouble. In 2013, a 20-meter-wide asteroid exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia, releasing the same energy as about 26 to 33 atomic bomb explosions. Several buildings were damaged and around 1,500 people were treated for injuries caused by the side effects of the blast.