Nancy Pelosi’s Son Accused of Assaulting 6-Year Old Before Using CPS to Get Girl Taken from Mother

Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr. physically assaulted a 6-year old girl before ordering Child Protective Services (CPS) to take the child away from her mother in an attempt to cover-up his crime, according to testimony from the girls mother.

Paul Pelosi Jr. was photographed physically attacking a young girl “causing her to cry” while Paul got sexual satisfaction from it, an eyewitness has told National File.

The girl is the daughter of Karena Feng, Paul Pelosi Junior’s ex-girlfriend who is now running for Congress in California’s Ninth Congressional District.

Paul Pelosi Jr. got Karena Feng’s children taken away by CPS, as this article below details.

As I reported for Big League Politics: Karena Feng, a female victim of the Pelosi family’s mob-style targeting and intimidation tactics, announced on The Campaign Show with Patrick Howley on Patriots Soapbox that she is running for U.S. Congress in California’s Ninth District as part of her campaign to reform the broken Child Protective Services (CPS) system, which vindictively seizes children from parents and extorts them for visitation. Feng is also running for office because she believes it might help get her own children back from the clutches of the state. Feng has become a pillar in the community of California parents fighting for changes in the CPS system, and she has some sharp words for her opponent, Democrat incumbent Congressman Jerry McNerney. Feng says that McNerney has not tackled the CPS child welfare crisis, and she will. Feng says that she has formally launched her candidacy. Feng says that there are aspects of both Democrat and Republican policies that she agrees with and disagrees with.

In the interview with journalist Patrick Howley, Karena Feng describes how Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Junior targeted her to seize her property, which once housed her father’s beloved San Francisco healing spa but now is a San Francisco drug den with Pelosi Junior as the listed point of contact. Pelosi Junior got Karena Feng’s children taken away by CPS using a false story, as text messages prove.

Whistleblower Richie Albertini says that he was hired by the Pelosi family to be part of a harassment and intimidation shakedown campaign against Karena Feng, the ex-girlfriend of Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Junior. Albertini said that while he was working for an underground collections racket, he was handed an entire file on Karena “Apple” Feng, the target of the Pelosi family. Albertini was told that Paul Pelosi Junior was effectively the owner of the “debt” that Feng supposedly owed. Albertini, who has become a born-again Christian, told us about the “harassment, and basically stalking” activities of multiple collections enforcement companies that targeted Karena Feng. Albertini said that he had contact with Paul Pelosi Junior about the case and that Nancy Pelosi was CC’ed on email communications regarding the Karena Feng collections case.

Richie Albertini spoke exclusively to journalist Patrick Howley regarding Albertini’s association with the Pelosi family. Patrick Howley conducted the interview with Richie Albertini for Patriots Soapbox and the interview is being exclusively reported here by Big League Politics. The interview can be viewed on Gab, on Rumble, and in this article below. Karena Feng is known by her nickname Apple.

Who is Karena Feng? Paul Pelosi Junior dated her and targeted her property for years, even coercing her into having an abortion. Nancy’s son Paul Pelosi Junior used Child Protective Services (CPS) to get Karena Feng’s children taken away from her because Paul developed a vindictive obsession with the young single mother. Karena Feng was robbed of her children because Paul Pelosi Junior contacted CPS to get Feng’s children taken away, according to exclusive text messages presented below. What was the rationale for taking Karena Feng’s children? The corrupt CPS system tried to paint her as a crazy person for saying that she knew Paul Pelosi Junior. But she’s not crazy. She knew Paul Pelosi Junior very well, as photo and video evidence in this article proves.

In fact, Paul Pelosi Junior’s name is the documented point of contact for a once-beautiful building in San Francisco. It used to be Karena Feng’s beloved father’s healing spa. Now, it is a den of drugs and human vice after Paul Pelosi Junior railroaded Karena Feng out of the property. Now, we know the extent to which the Pelosis tried to keep Karena Feng silent. Now, we know the Pelosis used mob tactics to intimidate Karena Feng and ruin her life. The enforcement businesses that Richie Albertini named to us have been verified as being real.

“I became acquainted with the Pelosi family when I was working for this guy by the name of Greg. He had what would be considered to be, like, an underground collection agency. Most of the debt, most of the people that assigned debt to them, it was because this wasn’t the kind of debt you could assign to a legitimate agency. It was mostly about, you know, intimidation. Not just of Apple but of anybody we were collecting a debt from, and harassment, and basically stalking. I was handed a file on Karena, and when I was given the file, it was told to me that this was for the Pelosis. This was for Paul and Nancy Pelosi,” Albertini said, noting, “This was a priority to collect this money or drive this woman nuts. And I contacted her,” Albertini said.

“There was a bunch of followup emails that went back and forth. I don’t recall if I ever actually spoke to them on a phone conversation. But I know there was an email thread, ‘What’s the status? What are we doing? What’s going on with this?’

When asked, to be clear, Paul Pelosi Jr. definitely corresponded with you about this, Albertini replied: “Yes.”

Nancy Pelosi was also CC’ed on email communications about this. Albertini said: “That is correct.”

“This is the real mafia,” Richie Albertini said.

Karena Feng exclusively tells journalist Patrick Howley: “In August 2021, in juvenile dependency court, the judge said to my lawyer, it doesn’t matter if the agency doesn’t have any evidence to allegations in taking and keeping Karena’s children. And even if you have all the evidence in the world to prove the agency’s allegations are false, it doesn’t matter, they don’t have to accept it, and can still keep Karena’s children.

In October 2021, the judge said, parental rights are terminated for Karena Feng for the ease of adoption to her adoptable children. Karena said she does not agree nor authorize adoption, but the situation for the children is not dire enough to need to return them to Karena. In November 2021, I received a notice stating my wages will be garnished, my property will be taken, auto or anything including future estate for the children will all be taken to cover the expenses including extras for all networking social workers involved who encouraged the wrongful and unnecessary taking of my children causing irreparable harm to my family. In December 2021, supervising workers told me to pay them hundreds of dollars for a short Christmas visit with my children, where I have to sign a new contract which they refuse to tell me what it entails, but must sign to be allowed see my kids for the short minutes; not allow any use of restroom; no gifts, no food, no drinks, masks on at all times; and social distancing on a visit with my children that may or may not occur once a year from now on, depending on the foster home’s mood.

The foster home are parents who forces my children to call them mom and dad, and they in turn do not allow my son to cut his hair so it grows into a girl’s style; and then insists my daughter to cut a boy’s haircut. They force my children to fall off bicycles and said children are supposed to get bruised up. The children are not allowed to answer my questions about how they’re doing and are forced under general anesthesia to silver up their whole mouth of baby teeth – for possible future cavities they may or may not have one day. It’s total nonsense, a disrespect to children, no love, and no support. Everything they say to the children are insults towards their parent. And, forces religion and unhygienic gross food upon the children that makes them throw up, and then they get grounded for not being able to tolerate their disgusting food and the fosters are constantly and intentionally irritating the children, and mandating endless medical attention on perfectly healthy and nice kids. They refuse to feed my children lunch and told them to get the free lunch from school, which my children’s stomach cannot tolerate, which previously happened when the worker forced my children to attend San Francisco Paul Revere school where the children ended up with food poisoning when the school recycled their lunch from the trash to feed the school kids, 60% of the entire school’s children got sick and then the school principals tried to play it down and deny everything by acting like they never heard of it before after the school reception’s own kids got sick too.

My children don’t want to get sick, they have no choice but to skip lunch, and then the foster home says too bad, that’s your choice not to eat. The situation goes on… where the foster home never tried to switch positions to see how they’ll feel or react if it was them in the same situation. Will they treat themselves like that? How are these kind of people allowed to care for children?

We are ongoingly required to get therapy when no therapist say we need any. The social worker insists the therapists to see us to waste everyone’s time, just to bulk up the worker’s pockets by categorizing us into their incentive criteria. The environment forced upon us goes on… Thank you for caring. We love you all for your kind support! Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. I’ll be spending Christmas with my rabbit. Warm Smiles!” (Karena Feng quote ends)

AS I PREVIOUSLY REPORTED FOR NATIONAL FILE, PAUL PELOSI JUNIOR GOT KARENA APPLE FENG’S CHILDREN TAKEN AWAY USING CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES. HERE IS A TEXT EXCHANGE IN WHICH PAUL PELOSI JUNIOR TELLS KARENA THAT “When you have no place to live and no money, protective services will take your children”.

I REPORTED FOR NATIONAL FILE IN NOVEMBER 2019: The former girlfriend of Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., is suing him over alleged fraud regarding her property, and spoke exclusively to National File about the nature of their relationship.

Karena Feng, a Taiwan-born woman living in San Francisco, alleges that Paul Pelosi Jr. was “abusive” to her, that he forced her to have an abortion by threatening her life, that he conducted foreign business while claiming to be a representative of Nancy Pelosi, and that he engineered Child Protective Services’ seizure of Feng’s four children. Feng supports her claims with text messages and documents presented in this article below.

Feng cites the Adoption and Safe Families Act, signed in 1997 by President Bill Clinton, as a driver of financial incentives for CPS to remove children from their families. The law provides federal and social security money to states for overseeing adoptions out of foster care and sets a deadline to strip parents of all parental rights when a child has been in foster care for 15 of the last 22 months.

The property in question in Feng’s lawsuit, on the corner of 24th and Utah Street one block from San Francisco General Hospital formerly housed her father’s China House Clinic, an acupuncture and healing clinic. It now houses a decrepit low-rent motel that is reportedly filled with drugs and prostitution.

Feng said that Pelosi Jr. coordinated the transfer of the title for her property to an entity called “Feng 24th, LLC,” which uses her family’s name but has no association to her family. Feng asserts that she never signed any document authorizing a sale.

Feng’s lawsuit against Pelosi Jr. and others can be read here: 19-cv-xxxx-xxx Feng V. Pelosi, et al._v2

Feng said that Pelosi Jr., who routinely travels to foreign countries on business trips, represents himself on the phone as the “Office of Nancy Pelosi” in his business dealings. Feng said that Nancy Pelosi spent hours virtually every day at her father’s clinic in 2006-2007.

Feng said that Pelosi Jr. forced her to have an abortion by threatening her life. Pelosi Jr. threatened to report Feng to Child Protective Services during a fight over their property dispute, according to text messages. Child Protective Services (CPS) is known as Family and Children’s Services in San Francisco and Department of Family and Children’s Service in Santa Clara County, where Feng’s children were originally seized.

CPS took Ms. Feng’s four children, ages 13 and under, away from her when she was in the hospital having her most recent baby, and placed them in a foster care situation that Feng says is abusive. The original anonymous call to CPS against Feng was based on the claim that Feng was mentally ill because she imagined a false relationship with Pelosi Jr., according to court documents.

We have obtained many photographs, text messages and documents proving Feng’s years-long relationship with Pelosi Jr., including the fact that Feng’s children called Pelosi Jr. “daddy.”

Feng said that the FBI contacted her about Pelosi Jr.’s whereabouts, and that Pelosi Jr. is now cagey about his whereabouts and communicates via the Signal app.

National File recently reported on Pelosi Jr. and his mother’s promotion of the company NRGLab, where he was an executive. NRGLab did energy business in Ukraine. NRGLab’s benefactor stated that Pelosi Jr. was not directly involved in the company’s Ukraine deal.

National File has allowed Karena Feng to tell her story in her own words.

Pelosi Jr. commanded massive power in San Francisco when he entered Ms. Feng’s life by showing up to her clinic, which shared office space with Feng’s father Edward Feng’s China House Clinic at the 24th and Utah Street property. Feng’s father was a traditional holistic Chinese doctor who trained acupuncturists to get their licenses.

“The first time I met Paul Pelosi, Jr., his hair was to his shoulders and his presentation looked like Jesus. Back in 1998, he came into my holistic Naturopathic clinic with an album asking me to consider him for remodeling or construction work. He continued coming every day disregarding my refusal of remodeling services. He would demand all patrons of my clinic to leave, and they would just leave, and then he would sit down, fold his legs over on the top of my counter, and start making conversation. One time he bought two Snapples and a small tray of sushi from Walgreen’s across the street, and he said, ‘Apple (my middle name) have some Snapple, see, they made this for you.’ As I am blunt with yes or no closed-end responses, he would just stare at me, and I would ask him to leave. He kept coming like this for two months every day, then I closed the clinic since there was no meaning to having the service there when Paul is having everyone leave,” Feng stated.

Feng shut down her side of the clinic, but her father continued practicing at that location. Feng started going back to the clinic on a daily basis in 2006 to be near her father while she was pregnant. Pelosi Jr. shortly thereafter started showing up to the clinic again every day around 2:30 p.m.

“I returned to that location in 2006, because I wanted my dad to take care of me while I was pregnant, and the very next day, Paul came into his clinic. This time with clean-cut hair. Yet, Paul was doing the same thing with my dad’s clinic, that is, telling everyone to leave. My dad ignored his behavior over the years and continued to work hard while taking care of me.”

Nancy Pelosi began spending virtually every day at the clinic beginning in 2006

“Nancy Pelosi called out of the blue on my cell phone and said, ‘I’m Nancy Pelosi, and I want to make an appointment.’ Before she came into my dad’s clinic, a bunch of security came in and checked everywhere. Then Nancy Pelosi came in with a big smile, and sat down. Nancy Pelosi said ‘I had to come here because my son and my husband come here every day, so I want to know the reason why they’re coming.’ Nancy Pelosi turned her head looking straight at me as she finished saying that. Then she came every day, from opening to closing time of my dad’s clinic while security waits outside. Sometimes, they would block off the street, and that extended to over a year. Nancy Pelosi would spend the entire afternoon in our bathroom with the fan on making ongoing calls yelling on the phone, and other days she would sit in the waiting area all day and make all-day calls. Nancy Pelosi stopped coming to my dad’s clinic after (executive board member of Golden State Warriors’ ownership group) [Craig Johnson’s wife] found out Nancy Pelosi’s coming every day, and started coming to my dad’s clinic every day to yell at Nancy Pelosi over some agenda issues affecting her husband’s business. Another patron named Andrew told us that Nancy Pelosi tried to avoid that and did not come back after the scolding from [Craig Johnson’s wife]. We all thought it was weird how Nancy Pelosi would have news all over about her patronizing one Union Street Beauty Salon for her hair, yet no one ever talked about Nancy Pelosi patronizing my dad’s clinic every single day, all day, for over a year, before and during her first term as House Speaker. Sometimes we would wonder how she runs her job as House Speaker every day just being at our place making calls all day,” Feng stated.

Edward Feng was arrested in 2011 at the age of 81 for introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce, following an FDA sting focused on his sale of traditional Chinese healing tablets for common colds. The main witness in the case claimed that Edward Feng’s tablets caused her an earache and hand-swelling (which Edward Feng denied was caused by the tablets) and claimed that her son, a cancer patient, suffered foot pain from Edward Feng’s foot acupuncture treatment. Karena Feng said that she witnessed Paul Pelosi Jr. speaking to the witness in the case shortly before the arrest.

“She never stepped into our clinic. She was just outside. Right before my dad got arrested, I saw her speaking outside of the clinic with Paul for hours” while her son got treated, Karena Feng said of the witness in the case.

Although the charges against Edward Feng were dismissed without an indictment, the publicized arrest took a toll on him emotionally and his health declined.

“After my dad suddenly died, Paul showed up in the San Francisco General Hospital every day, while I overheard one female doctor in the ICU telling the staff to not wake my dad up and let him die. She specifically said, ‘don’t wake him up,’” Karena Feng stated.

In 2015, Paul Pelosi Jr. demanded that Feng abort her baby, because he was not the father, even threatening Feng’s life. At the time, Feng and Pelosi Jr. were not in a romantic relationship. After Feng’s abortion, Pelosi Jr.’s own attempt to impregnate Feng by “appointment” was not successful.

“After my dad passed away, Paul insisted I abort my five months pregnancy or else he would take my life. I had three older children at the time I must take care of. So after ongoing daily threats from Paul Pelosi, Jr., I had no choice but to abort my precious child just to stay alive for my living children. Paul Pelosi, Jr. suddenly scolded me saying, ‘don’t you realize all these years, all that I’ve done for you is because I love you?’ I said I don’t believe it, you always bring different women and Nicole Bullock always tells me you’re her boyfriend. How can I believe you would love me and expect me to love someone who already loves someone else? Paul suddenly showed me his texts with Nicole Bullock, showing how Nicole was complaining about her boyfriend Andrew’s ‘clammy palms.’ Paul said the whole point of bringing other women was ‘a front so if you turn me down, I won’t get that embarrassed. The person that I ever loved is only you, and I want our relationship to be private.’”

“After that, Paul Pelosi, Jr. would regularly go on trips out of town, out of country. He would call me every day, and see me as soon as he returns.”

“Paul Pelosi, Jr. said he wanted me to have his child and no one else’s. Paul Pelosi, Jr. had been mad at me for having three children already. This time, he caught me while being pregnant, so he felt he must stop my pregnancy before I have another child that does not belong to him. I tried to tell his mother about what Paul Pelosi, Jr. forced me to do,” Feng stated, noting that she eventually gave up.

Feng had an abortion in May 2015. The next month, Pelosi Jr. unsuccessfully tried to impregnate Feng by “appointment.”

“I only slept with him like once but I was on the same bed with him many nights … He has a medical issue of erectile disorder,” Feng said.

“My dad really did not like him, so I wasn’t going to consider marrying him. After my dad died, (Paul) was very bossy and started talking threats all the time, and it was not bearable. He was pretty abusive, he would always try to threaten me with my kids,” Feng said.

In May 2016, Pelosi Jr. threatened to use Child Protective Services to take Feng’s children away, according to this text message presented below:

On October 5, 2018, an anonymous call was made to Child Protective Services against Karena Feng. The call was made the same day that Feng filed a real estate or investment fraud complaint with the San Francisco district attorney’s office, obtained by National File against Pelosi Jr. and others. A petition submitted by Santa Clara CPS social worker Brian Hawkinson in December 2018 described the original call. The anonymous caller described details about Feng’s relationship with Pelosi Jr. that Feng never told anyone.

“The CPS petition said the anonymous caller said things about me that only Paul Pelosi, Jr. knew. For example, he wanted me to keep our relationship private, so at the time, I didn’t tell anyone. But, the caller knew about ‘having baby with Paul,’ whichever way the anonymous caller worded it, blaming everything on me. That reveals that it’s either Paul Pelosi, Jr. that called or someone he instructed to call. Because no one around me knew why I needed to get an abortion, and only Paul knew. On top of that, Paul Pelosi, Jr. texted me to threaten taking the children by protective services,” Feng stated.

Here is the relevant passage from the social worker’s petition:

“On 10/5/18, a referral was made due to concerns that the children were homeschooled, lacked socialization skills and the mother had untreated mental health concerns. It was reported that the mother was psychic and that she believed that the child, Lilian was also psychic. The children and the mother have lived in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Canada and believed that Paul Pelosi (Nancy Pelosi’s son) wanted her to have his child because she has good genes. It was reported that in the countries that they lived in, that the mother believed that Paul Pelosi and his staff were stalking her,” stated the social worker’s petition, which noted, “The referral was taken for information only as there was no indication of risk to the children because the mother was meeting their basic needs.”

When Karena Feng had her baby Rosie at a California medical center in 2018, the baby was almost immediately taken away from her and Feng was placed in a mental institution. By the time the institution released her, Santa Clara CPS had taken all four of her children and placed them into the system. Feng said that she was never mentally ill and always kept her composure when speaking with officials. The case was later transferred to San Francisco. Feng confronted Pelosi Jr., accusing him of being responsible for the CPS case, which Pelosi Jr. refused to confirm.

Paul Pelosi Jr. agreed to write a letter on Feng’s behalf, which Feng handed to the court. In the January 2019 letter obtained by National File, Pelosi Jr. identified himself as a “close friend to the entire Feng family” since “August 2006,” and stated, “I have never witnessed any event or incident that would cause me to worry about Karena Feng or the children.”

“The whole court became silent … They said it was a sensitive matter because a sensitive name was mentioned. Brian Hawkinson was asking the attorney, is this genuine? Their attorney said she probably made it up herself. After that, Brian met up with Paul directly and confirmed it,” Feng said. But Pelosi Jr.’s letter failed to help Feng get her kids back.

Pelosi Jr. became concerned that the FBI was after him. The last time Feng saw Pelosi Jr. was on February 14, 2019. He is currently guarded about his whereabouts.

“The last time I saw Paul Pelosi, Jr. he was spending the week with me at my apartment in San Mateo, California. After I came out of CPS court, he waited for me in the car and drove back to San Francisco’s Harrison Street Chevron gas station where he told me to get into the driver’s seat, and that he has to leave the country and wait for the FBI to cool down before he returns. Because the FBI was contacting me to ask questions about Paul Pelosi Jr., he said he does not want to be near me, in case the FBI knew where I would be able to find him. The last time I’ve received a call from him was on June 4, 2019 from a Signal App that he joined,” Feng stated.

Feng’s children are still in foster care, and Feng’s experience with Child Protective Services has been horrific

“Amy Yim is the San Francisco social worker who’s perpetrated my children from getting reunified successfully. Amy Yim arranged a conspirator PhD psychiatrist named Amy Watt to take a 730 Evaluation which my CPS attorney, Vincent Davis at the time, insisted I get. One wonders if your attorney is taking care of your best interest, but with a CPS attorney like Vincent Davis, he exploited me. The 730 Evaluator, Dr. Amy Watt was part of Amy Yim’s team. Amy Watt would ask me whether I feel depressed, for example, and I would say ‘No.’ The very next question would be, ‘when you feel depressed, would you eat more or less?’ And, if you answer you would eat more, you’re admitting to being depressed; if you ate less, you would be depressed, and there are no other choice of answers. Then the result is whatever they say you are. And that could be anything, so that anyone who takes the test will come out with a mental illness. Amy Yim does not allow me to go to any psychiatrist or doctor of my choice, and Amy Yim requires I only see the doctor of her choice AFTER Amy Yim instructs that conspirator Doctor what to write in the diagnosis. And, Amy Yim only works with CPS lawyers representing me, if that lawyer is willing to help the CPS as a team member in getting the family split into foster care,” Feng stated.

“My children were treated the same. Yesterday morning, Amy Yim went to their school with a surprise appearance continuing the harassment in the form of a psychiatric assessment of each child during school time. They are not allowed to drink anything but tap water, and eat whatever the foster home allows, and if the foster home is lazy in preparing food, they would regularly feed my children dog food. My children are being tortured, disrespected, and trashed in the foster home. The foster home does not allow my son to cut his hair, nor allow me to take care of my children’s needs. Nail trimming, hair cutting, and breastfeeding are all not allowed. My children are not allowed to have toys that I bring them, nor snacks without Amy Yim’s approval. Any other social worker or supervisor approval is not allowed, only Amy Yim, because she said so. Right now, Amy Yim insists on giving my barely 10 years old daughter general whole body anesthesia for dental treatment that other dentists already declared not necessary. Amy Yim insists on putting my daughter’s life in danger,” Feng stated.

Feng is allowed visitations with her children. She calculated that she sees her children an average of 6 hours every 27 days. Sometimes her children are not brought to her visitations.

“I’m always there on time, every time,” Feng said.

Pelosi Jr. has identified himself as the point of contact for the 24th and Utah Street property, which is anticipating a foreclosure sale

Pelosi Jr. has recently claimed to be the point of contact on the decrepit motel, formerly Edward Feng’s China House Clinic, located on the corner of 24th and Utah Street, according to a report from Mission Local News, which reported: “That’s because, per multiple city sources, Paul Pelosi has been dropping by the offices of the Department of Building Inspection, and established himself as the city’s point person for this troubled hotel.”

Mission Local reported in a follow up on the real estate dispute: “In 2016, an outfit called West Edge Halo, Inc., of which Georgina Rodriguez Ramirez is the CEO, sued Feng, claiming she backed out of a deal to sell 1312 Utah. Pelosi is the listing agent in a contract included as an exhibit.

The selling agent was Bill Garlock, a real estate investor with an eye-opening background of his own. More on him in a moment. The suit against Feng was settled. In 2017, the ownership of the building shifted from Feng RE, Inc. — of which she was the sole shareholder — to Feng 24th, LLC. And, while Feng’s name is still affixed to the LLC, it’s not clear she is. The manager of Feng 24th, LLC is Gina Rodriguez, aka Georgina Rodriguez Ramirez.”

A video report by Munchies (1:20 Mark) featured a man stating that the single room occupancy motel is “where you get all the f**king crackheads, prostitutes, hookers, junkies. You get it all right here.”

A lawyer named Kevin Martin, who previously represented Karena Feng, contacted National File prior to the publication of this report to dispute Feng’s lawsuit on the real estate issue, Martin gave National File permission to quote his remarks.

“The building’s got a tortured history. I was Karena’s lawyer. She came to me two and a half years ago when she was in a lawsuit, this group filed a lawsuit. They had entered into a contract for purchase of the building. We entered into mediation,” Martin said. “After the mediation was done, and I was out of it, she was on this bent about it being all one big fraud, so it’s been an interesting year and a half. I don’t know where she went astray. She had her kids taken from her by CPS because of emotional problems and some hallucinations et cetera.”

“I don’t know Paul Pelosi, I’ve never met him, my understanding in the litigation is, he was her broker and realtor. They did contact him during the mediation and he confirmed there was a contract. He was identified as a realtor. It went through title and escrow,” Martin said.

“I have a power of attorney for her. I have a signed escrow,” Martin said.

The escrow agreement for the property, obtained by National File, shows that Ms. Feng’s company Feng Re sold the property to an LLC called Feng 24th The escrow was signed by Kevin Martin, who identifies himself as “Attorney for Feng Re Inc and Karena Apple Feng.”

Karena Feng said that she never heard of Feng 24th — an LLC that has no relationship to her family. She said that the LLC is named “Feng 24th” to convince the tenants in the building that they are still paying rent to Ms. Feng, without alerting them that they are paying rent to a different owner. Karena Feng claimed that a corporate resolution granting Kevin Martin power of attorney over her was based on her forged signature. Martin, on the other hand, asserts that he definitely had power of attorney over Feng.

A California Secretary of State Articles of Corporation for “Feng 24th, LLC” lists a “Gina Rodriguez” of Fremont, California as the company’s agent for service of process.

Feng said that since she found out about the title transfer, Kevin Martin has wired her close to $200,000 in randomly sized payments and requested her silence about the situation.

Feng’s lawsuit against Paul Pelosi Jr. and others seeks to stop an imminent foreclosure sale on the property, seeks the title to be handed back to her company Feng Re, and seeks monetary damages.

Feng asserts that she has proved that she did not hallucinate about knowing Paul Pelosi Jr.

“I really wish I never had to associate with Paul Pelosi Jr. and I find nothing but trouble with him, let alone ‘hallucination’ allegations against me to justify illegally taking my children,” Karena Feng said.

What is Happening to the Children?

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi personally rents office space to a child welfare group, First 5 San Mateo County, that was set up by a convicted pedophile. The group partners with a nonprofit that ran a group house where child molestation occurred and partners with a conflict resolution center that had a volunteer convicted for storing hundreds of images of child porn. NATIONAL FILE has exclusively obtained the lease documents showing that Nancy Pelosi is the group’s landlady dating back to 2002, the same year monstrous pedophile Dr. William Ayres was given an award by city politicians for his work with the group. By that time, numerous pedophilia allegations including a police report had been made against Ayres, who was later convicted on pedophilia charges in 2007 and died in prison.

First 5 is a statewide supposed child welfare group in California that was previously chaired on a state level by Rob Reiner, and is funded with cigarette tax money. California is in the middle of a massive crisis involving child sex trafficking allegations and pedophilia arrests in the Child Protective Services (CPS)/foster care system. In fact, California does not even send out an Amber alert for missing foster care children, instead counting them all as runaways. San Mateo County, where pedophile Ayres set up the local First 5 chapter that calls Pelosi landlady, is arguably the center of the child sex trafficking crisis in California. Nancy Pelosi spends a lot of time in San Mateo due to her friendship with San Mateo lawyer and Democrat fundraiser Joe Cotchett. Cotchett, who is picking federal judges for the Biden administration, and was accused by his ex-wife in his divorce case of physically assaulting his children and being nude around his daughters. A partner in Cotchett’s law firm protects judges from her perch on the Commission on Judicial Performance.

Our source explained, “Pedophile Dr. William Ayres served with former San Mateo County District Attorney Jim Fox and former San Mateo County Supervisor Richard Gordon on the San Mateo County Children and Families First Commission (now called the First 5) in the early 2000s. Ayres designed the group in San Mateo. Rich Gordon was instrumental in having Ayres employed by the commission and honoring him with the lifetime achievement award. After his time on the board of supervisors in San Mateo, Democrat Rich Gordon became an assemblyman in Sacramento. There were red flags about Ayres for decades. I believe that First 5 knew because there is a broad representation on the commission.”

Pedophile Dr. William Ayres worked for the San Mateo Children and Families First Commission (which later became San Mateo County First 5) beginning in 1999. A source told NATIONAL FILE that Ayres designed and set up the First 5 chapter in San Mateo, and that for years thereafter he was involved as an informal adviser. “Ayres set up the program, and Ayres was always in the background of San Mateo First 5. Ayres always had the power in First 5,” our source said, until Ayres’ arrest in 2007. Elected official Rich Gordon, who brought Ayres into the fold to set up San Mateo First 5, served on the commission of San Mateo First 5 for years as a commission member and led meetings that were housed in the office space Nancy Pelosi rented to the group.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Minutes from their January 15, 2002 meeting shows that they passed a resolution to honor Ayres in part for his work on the Children and Families First Commission. The Minutes state: “Resolution (1945) honoring William H. Ayres, M.D. for his lifetime of achievement in the field of Psychiatry, service on the Children and Families First Commission, and for his tireless effort to improve the lives of children and adolescents (Supervisor Rich Gordon).” Ayres’ work for the Children and Families First Commission was mentioned in the press when he was arrested on 14 felony child molestation counts in 2007.

Nancy Pelosi Is First 5 San Mateo County’s Landlady, dating back to when the group was called the San Mateo County Children and Families First Commission and Ayres was still at large terrorizing children.

Borel Real Estate appears on Nancy Pelosi’s 2018 congressional financial disclosure, the most recent disclosure available on OpenSecrets. Pelosi lists an ownership stake in Borel Real Estate Company to the tune of between $500,001 and $1 million. NATIONAL FILE has obtained the multiple lease agreements that Nancy Pelosi’s Borel Real Estate company has entered into it with its tenant, the San Mateo County Children and Families First Commission (now known as San Mateo First 5).

A San Mateo County Commission resolution authorized Borel’s lease, stating, “Resolution (065601) authorizing: 1)A lease agreement with the Borel Estate Company located at 1700 South El Camino, Suite 405, San Mateo area for the operation of the Children and Families First Commission for the term of October 8, 2002 through October 31, 2007, in the amount of $3710, monthly”

NATIONAL FILE has obtained an official copy of the Second Amended lease agreement, showing that the leasing arrangement began in 2002

First 5 San Mateo County meetings have been held in the space Pelosi leases to the group, and meetings included Richard Gordon, the assemblyman who honored Ayres.

Pelosi’s landlord relationship with the San Mateo County Children and Family First Commission was mentioned in Peter Schweizer’s book Do As I Say, Not As I Do: Profiles In Liberal Hypocrisy, but without any reference to Ayres.

Democrat congresswoman Jackie Speier congratulated Jim Fox on his work with the group now known as First 5 County San Mateo, where Fox worked directly with Dr. Ayres.

First 5 San Mateo rakes in millions of dollars per year from tobacco tax revenue thanks to Rob Reiner, who chaired the statewide First 5 organization until he resigned in 2006. During his chairmanship, Reiner did nothing about the Ayres allegations even after Ayres was sued in 2003 by someone who alleged Ayres molested him.

First 5 San Mateo County partners with a group called StarVista, a nonprofit that runs a group home where a counselor was convicted of molesting children. Assemblyman Rich Gordon, who worked with Ayres at San Mateo First 5 and led First 5 meetings in the office space the group rents from Pelosi, also works with StarVista.

Assemblyman Rich Gordon was keynote speaker at StarVista’s breakfast in 2012 and praised StarVista. Rich Gordon also led the creation of the StarVista’s “Daybreak” program. StarVista runs the Your House South program. StarVista explains: “StarVista’s Your House South program provides a ‘break’ for young people experiencing conflict within their families, and an opportunity to work on the family’s situation.” In 2019, a man was sentenced to eight years behind bars for child molestation stemming from his time as a Your House South counselor.

In 2018, Patch reported (emphasis added): “Caceres was a counselor at Your House South, a group home run by the nonprofit StarVista, and had sex with a then-14-year-old girl there starting in December 2016, prosecutors said. After he was arrested in January 2017, another girl who was 13 at the time and lived at the same group home also came forward and said she was a victim of Caceres, leading to additional charges being filed against him, according to the district attorney’s office.”

Former San Mateo County chief probation officer Stuart Forrest was caught with 470 naked boy pictures and convicted in 2013 for child porn. Forrest reportedly knew Dr. William Ayres for years, from a period in which Forrest worked at Hillcrest Juvenile Hall, where Ayres conducted sessions with boys, according to insiders. As of 2009, Stuart Forrest was identified as a volunteer at Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center. First 5 San Mateo County identifies Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center as a “valuable partner” in its internal materials (page 2).

In November 2020, Michelle Vilchez was interviewed in her role as executive director of the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center. Guess what her background is? She worked on developing the strategic plan for First 5 County San Mateo. Dr. William Ayres also worked on developing that strategic plan.

San Mateo is rife with sex scandal. In 2007, federal authorities raided a network of Las Vegas brothels in an operation called Operation Doll House, which found illegal immigrant prostitutes. The San Mateo county sheriff and undersheriff were found inside a sleazy brothel during the raid, but were not prosecuted despite media scandal. Democrat congresswoman Jackie Speier later held a gun buyback in 2013 with a sheriff who was present in the brothel, and headlined another gun buyback in 2018 with the other law enforcement officer who was present in the brothel.

Las Vegas Review Journal reported: “Also caught up in the busts were two high-ranking California law enforcement officers — San Mateo County Sheriff Greg Munks and Undersheriff Carlos Bolanos — who told reporters on Tuesday that they had believed the illegal brothel was a legitimate business.” That didn’t stop Congresswoman Speier from holding a gun buyback with Carlos Bolanos:

In 2007, East Bay Times reported on the glaring signs that Ayres was a pedophile, many years before his arrest, in an article entitled “Red Flags Surfaced Before Doctor’s Arrest.” Here is an excerpt from that article:

“On Friday, Ayres, now 75 and retired, stood before a judge to face 14 charges of lewd and lascivious conduct in the molestation of three young male patients from the ages of 9 to 12 at the time. Long before the charges were leveled against Ayres on Friday, alleged victims said they’d raised the red flag about Ayres’ behavior. “This all could have been settled 20 years ago, and God knows how many kids he’s seen,” said Gregory Hogue, a 37-year-old former patient of Ayres who, in a MediaNews interview last year, said the psychiatrist molested him. “Twenty years ago, I thought it was just me.” But, as another former patient who sued Ayres in 2003 and settled noted Friday, it’s hard to believe former juvenile delinquents. “I can only think that a lot of people were like me,” said the 43-year-old man. “They were embarrassed and ashamed about what happened. A lot of them were delinquents, referred by the county, and nobody would believe them anyway.” During the last 40 years of Ayres’ career in California, there have been at least two known police reports filed by former patients who said Ayres molested them, and there was the civil suit brought against Ayres in 2003. As part of the civil suit, it came to light that a Folsom County inmate filed a police report alleging molestation by Ayres in the 1990s. It’s unknown what happened to that report. Attorneys on both sides have declined to release the details of the settlement, which does not admit guilt on Ayres’ part. After the civil suit, men came forward alleging molestation dating to the ’60s, but their cases were too old under the state’s statute of limitations. Childhood sexual assault charges can be brought only by victims who are younger than 29, or if the alleged abuse occurred after Jan. 1, 1988. Asked why the county and the courts continued to utilize Ayres’ services when red flags were raised as far back as 1987, County Counsel Tom Casey said departments often don’t know what the police and District Attorney’s Office do. “It’s always difficult when there’s allegations,” Casey said. The San Mateo Police Department was finally able to proceed with an investigation last year after obtaining a search warrant for Ayres’ records, said San Mateo police Capt. Mike Callagy. Among the formidable challenges of the investigation, he added, was locating possible victims willing to face the ghosts of abuse and whose allegations would fall within the legal statute of limitations. Hogue, now a resident of Santa Rosa, was one of the men who approached the police in 2005 with allegations of molestation. He told MediaNews last year that his school district sent him to Ayres in 1985 when he was 15, after he wrote a note to a classmate that was misinterpreted as a suicide threat. In a police report, Hogue said Ayres once pulled down his pants and touched his penis, saying he wanted to see how “developed” he was. Hogue said he told his mother what happened, and she informed her therapist, who made a report to the county’s Child Protective Services in 1987. According to the CPS report, the case was referred to San Mateo police, who deemed the complaint unfounded. Hogue showed the original CPS report to police when they re-interviewed him in fall 2005. Hogue filed a complaint against Ayres with the Medical Board of California in 2005. It’s unclear what happened to that report. The man who filed the civil suit said Friday that he was 13 when he was sent to see Ayres. No one else was in the room, and the boy never told his parents what happened in those private visits until years later. “‘I can apply this cream,’” the man said the doctor told him, just before the alleged molestation began. “I was a kid,” the man said Friday. “What am I going to do? You’re told to trust adults and obey them.”…The county paid Ayres $1,098 for three invoices from September 1995 to March 2003. In 2002, Ayres was honored by the Board of Supervisors for his achievement in the field, his service on the Children and Families First Commission (now called the First 5 Commission), and “for his tireless effort to improve the lives of children and adolescents.” Ayres served on the board of the commission, which oversees First 5 San Mateo County, the education program for children from birth to age 5 funded by tobacco taxes. Ayres helped develop the commission’s strategic plan, issued in 2000… 1987: A molestation report is made by Gregory Hogue, who was sent to Dr. William Ayres in 1985. The case is investigated by the San Mateo Police Department and deemed unfounded. 1990s: Police investigate Folsom prison inmate’s allegations that Ayres molested him. 1993-1995: Ayres serves on the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry as its president. 1999-2001: Ayres serves on San Mateo County’s Children and Families First Commission. 2002: Ayres is honored by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors for his lifetime achievement, commitment to children and service on the county’s Children and Families First Commission. December 2003: A civil suit is filed against Ayres by a man who said the psychiatrist molested him in 1977 when the man was 13 years old. July 2005: The lawsuit is settled. Details of the settlement are confidential. Summer 2005: Four former patients of Ayres’ come forward with new molestation charges against the doctor. March 10, 2006: The San Mateo Police Department serves a search warrant on Ayres’ home. Police seize materials from his office and home. October 2006: Court-appointed special master compiles a list of 800 former patients of Ayres’. Using the list, police contact patients to determine whether there were any molestation victims falling within the legal statute of limitations on such crimes. April 5, 2007: Ayres is arrested on suspicion of 14 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. The case involves multiple victims”

East Bay Times passage ends