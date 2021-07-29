Nancy Pelosi’s San Fransisco BANS Unvaccinated Residents From Drinking in Bars

Nancy Pelosi’s San Fransisco has become the latest Democrat-run state to announce a two tier society favoring those who have received the COVID shot.
The San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance announced that effective today anyone wanting to have a drink in nearly all bars in the city will need to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test.
Anybody who refuses will be barred from drinking inside.
Summit.news reports: There it is. The vaccinated get access to the inner sanctum, while the unvaccinated remain outside the door.
According to reports, “It will be up to each individual bar to decide how best to enforce” the policy, which will be voluntary for the bar owners.
California announced earlier this week that it will require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and health care employees.
After making the announcement, Governor Gavin Newsom likened unvaccinated Americans to murderous drunk drivers:
Given the reports that the vaccinated are still getting and spreading the virus, many pointed out that the bar policy in San Fran makes zero sense.
The tolerant left were quick to show themselves when patrons declared they will not be frequenting any establishments that enforce the policy:
California has very little going for it anymore: