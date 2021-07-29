Nancy Pelosi’s San Fransisco BANS Unvaccinated Residents From Drinking in Bars

Nancy Pelosi’s San Fransisco has become the latest Democrat-run state to announce a two tier society favoring those who have received the COVID shot.

The San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance announced that effective today anyone wanting to have a drink in nearly all bars in the city will need to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test.

Anybody who refuses will be barred from drinking inside.

The SF Bar Owner Alliance, representing hundreds of establishments, will require proof of vaccination or 72 hour negative test for any patrons indoors. pic.twitter.com/x0DgTYad2q — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) July 26, 2021

According to reports, “It will be up to each individual bar to decide how best to enforce” the policy, which will be voluntary for the bar owners.

California announced earlier this week that it will require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and health care employees.

After making the announcement, Governor Gavin Newsom likened unvaccinated Americans to murderous drunk drivers:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom compares unvaccinated Americans to drunk drivers. pic.twitter.com/hEaHIN1E5T — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 26, 2021

Given the reports that the vaccinated are still getting and spreading the virus, many pointed out that the bar policy in San Fran makes zero sense.

The only problem is vaxxed are getting + spreading the virus — proof of vaxx won’t stop the spread. This seems unscientific. None the less, I am happy bars are protecting people the best they can given lockdowns & vaccines don’t prevent the virus, they just delay the inevitable. — YuBalance (@YuBalance) July 26, 2021

Again, proof of vaccination achieves nothing… pic.twitter.com/Uxvk7gUQV1 — bitcartel (@bitcartel) July 27, 2021

Get vaccinated to protect the vaccinated, since the vaccines don't stop you from getting the virus. Make it make sense 😭👎 — IKCM (@IKCM6) July 27, 2021

Wait, we were told the vaccines were effective and that you can't contract covid if you have one. So why would you worry? — Goalie Medic 🇺🇲 (@GoalieMedic37) July 27, 2021

The tolerant left were quick to show themselves when patrons declared they will not be frequenting any establishments that enforce the policy:

Nobody cares where the fuck you go. — bpfastball (@mjmanson) July 27, 2021

I rather agree



Can we then extend that to abolish certain “protected” classes? — Roman Savi (@SaviRoman) July 27, 2021

All the people in the comments cheering on authoritarianism. If they’re ok with something that hasn’t even fully finished the authorization process, they’ll be okay with anything. Slippery slope doesn’t mean a damn thing anymore, it’s slipped all the way. — Aethelwulf (@Aethelwoulf) July 27, 2021

