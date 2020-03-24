Nancy Pelosi’s NASTY Daughter Endorses Violent Assault Against Sen. Rand Paul

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi is just as nasty as her mother.

Christine Pelosi on Monday endorsed the violent assault against Republican Senator Rand Paul.

“Rand Paul’s neighbor was right” Christine Pelosi tweeted in response to Senator Paul’s remarks on his Coronavirus diagnosis.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Senator Paul announced Sunday he tested positive for the Coronavirus yet he was still asymptomatic.

But the fraudstream media accused the GOP lawmaker of putting others on the Hill at risk by continuing to work.

Senator Paul released a statement on Monday explaining his actions.

But another reporter claimed Rand Paul said he was concerned about his wife not getting Coronavirus since she has MS — and Pelosi’s daughter responded by cheering the violent assault against the Republican senator.

Senator Rand Paul (R-TN) suffered six broken ribs and a pleural effusion after he was ambushed and assaulted by a neighbor at his Kentucky home in November of 2017.

The attacker, Rene Boucher, a 59-year-old retired anesthesiologist, was charged with fourth-degree assault

Boucher tackled Senator Paul from behind and broke six of his ribs. He was released from jail the next day.

Senator Paul had part of his lung removed last August due to damage from the politically motivated assault by his neighbor.

Boucher was found guilty of assault last year and ordered to pay Senator Paul $580,000.

Christine Pelosi believes Senator Paul deserved having part of his lung removed from a politically motivated felony assault.