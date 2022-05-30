Nancy Pelosi’s Husband ARRESTED for Driving While Blackout Drunk

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been arrested following a DUI incident in Napa Valley.
According to TMZ, Pelosi was driving while blackout drunk:
The House Speaker’s spouse was arrested just before midnight Saturday night in Napa County, and then booked hours later into jail on two counts — driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher … both misdemeanors.
The details of the incident of the arrest have yet to surface, and we’re working on getting a full narrative — as well as a mug shot if available — but at the moment, this is all there is.
BTW, the arrest info here lines up with what we know about Paul publicly, especially his birthday — listed as April 15, 1940. Indeed, the guy’s 82 years old.
No word on whether the Speaker herself was with Paul during this bust — as you know, she’s often in D.C. for her job … but since it’s Memorial Day weekend, she could’ve possibly been back home with her family for a bit — but it seems unlikely. At the moment, it appears she’s in Rhode Island for a commencement speech to graduates there.
“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Pelosi Spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement.
