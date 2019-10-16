Nancy Pelosi Is Worth $120 Million; President Trump Finally Questions Her Corruption

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is worth worth between $120 – $140 million after a career spent mostly in public office. How did she amass this enormous wealth it and was it all strictly legal?

President Donald Trump wants to find out. On Monday he questioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s dubious participation in stock market initial public offering shares, enriching her family.

President Trump shared a video highlighting a CBS 60 Minutes investigation featuring an investigation into Pelosi and her husband’s participation in at least eight different stock IPOs while in Congress.

"The House gone rogue! I want to remind you a little bit about the ring leader in this whole rogue operation against the President of the United States…" @MarkLevinShow pic.twitter.com/EkXsaR9GPh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Breitbart report: 60 Minutes reporter Steve Kroft confronted Pelosi on the topic in 2011, but she denied any impropriety.The report noted that Pelosi and her husband participated in an initial public offering of Visa in 2008, while credit card regulation was underway in the House of Representatives.

The Pelosis bought 5,000 shares at the initial price of $44 and shares were trading at $64 just two days later, according to the report.

“Congress has never done more for consumers nor has the Congress passed more critical reforms of the credit card industry than under the Speakership of Nancy Pelosi,” Pelosi spokesman, Drew Hammill, said in a statement, according to CNN after the 60 Minutesreport aired.

The clip was featured on Mark Levin’s Fox News show Life, Liberty and Levin on Sunday.