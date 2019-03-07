Nancy Pelosi Demands Full Voting Rights For All Immigrants

All immigrants must be awarded full voting rights in the United States, according to Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who argued that migrants “make America more American” and the US must stop “suppressing the vote of our newcomers.”

According to Pelosi, a San Francisco liberal, immigrants entering the US should be valued for the role they play in the “constant reinvigoration” of American society.

Pelosi, speaking at a news conference on voting rights with Rep. Lloyd Dogget (D-TX) in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, clearly avoiding the use of the word “immigrant”, preferring to describe them as “newcomers.”

According to House Speaker Pelosi said, “newcomers” should “be fully part of our system” after arriving in the United States.

“So, when we talk about newcomers, we have to recognize the constant reinvigoration of America that they are, that we all have been – our families,” Pelosi said.

“And that, unless you’re blessed to be Native American – which is a blessing in itself that we respect – but that constant reinvigoration of hope, determination, optimism, courage, to make the future better for the next generation.

“Those are American traits. And these newcomers make America more American.

“And we want them, when they come here, to be fully part of our system. “And that means not suppressing the vote of our newcomers to America.”

Speaker Pelosi spoke on the importance of passing H.R. 1, the “For the People Act of 2019,” saying the Democrats aim “to lay the foundation to pass the Voting Rights Act, strengthened after the actions of the Supreme Court, which significantly weakened it,” she said.