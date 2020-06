Nancy Pelosi joined some of her other congressional colleagues to “take a knee” for the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday.

However, unlike the others, Pelosi found she couldn’t get back up without some help.

Man Pelosi can't get up. Did anyone else hear a cough?? pic.twitter.com/TKKrr8iQbT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 8, 2020

“It’s better not to have on high heels,” Pelosi laughed as her mask dangled under her chin.

