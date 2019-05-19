Nasty Nancy: Those Who Want to Impeach Trump Are ‘Patriots’

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Americans who want to impeach President Trump are “patriots.”

Pelosi made the remarks during a Thursday Q&A session at Georgetown Law School, where many of the students expressed an interest in seeing the President impeached.

“Because it’s a law school?” Pelosi joked.

“Because they’re patriots? Because they’re Americans?” the House speaker continued.

Breitbart.com reports: The moderator continued with his question on impeachment after the laughter died down.

Pelosi’s remark comes after the House Speaker told House Democrats in April that there are no plans to immediately open impeachment proceedings against President Trump. The announcement came just days after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

Several progressive Democrats — including 2020 White House hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — pledged their support for impeachment proceedings, citing the Mueller report’s findings, placing them at odds with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA). Appearing recently on NBC’s Meet the Press, Nadler (D-NY) said he believed the report’s findings could be grounds for impeachment if obstruction of justice by the president could be “proven.” Conversely, Schiff was vaguer on the subject, telling ABC’s This Week last month that he would support impeachment if it is “the best thing for the country.”