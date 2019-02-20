Nancy Pelosi Tells Europe She Has Equal Power To POTUS: “Trump NOT In Charge”

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told European globalists in Brussels that she has equal powers to President Trump.

Pelosi and a delegation of lawmakers were visiting Brussels to convince European leaders that they had control of America amid uncertainty around transatlantic relations.

Pelosi boasted about her recent standoff over the government shutdown, claiming it to be ‘evidence’ of her power over POTUS.

“We’re not a parliamentary government even though we’re parliamentarians,” Pelosi told reporters at a news conference.

“We have Article 1, the legislative branch, the first branch of government, co-equal to the other branches and we have asserted ourselves in that way.”

Newsweek.com reports: Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly, who was part of Pelosi’s delegation during the visit on Monday and Tuesday, elaborated on Pelosi’s remarks on the power of Congress.

“Is this a reassurance tour? I think it’s a reminder tour, that the United States government is not just one branch,” Connolly said. “And as the speaker said, Article 1, the first article in the Constitution of the United States, deals with the powers of the legislative branch, not the executive branch, and those powers include war and peace and even direction of the armed forces.”

Pelosi added, “And the power of the purse,” referring to the fact that it is up to Congress to authorize budget requests by the president to fund executive agencies.

The House speaker proved her power late last month when she and other congressional Democrats refused to provide $5.7 billion in funding that Trump demanded to build his border wall, eventually forcing him to relent and temporarily reopen government without any of the money.

After a negotiation period, Trump reluctantly signed a bipartisan deal that allocates only $1.375 billion for 55 miles of wall, to prevent another government shutdown. Last Friday, Trump declared a national emergency in an attempt to get the rest of the funding needed for the wall.

Following Trump’s national emergency declaration, Pelosi tweeted that he took the action because she and her colleagues would not give him what he wanted.

“Clearest sign that @realDonaldTrump’s #FakeTrumpEmergency is not legitimate? The President himself says he didn’t need to declare a national emergency–it’s just a faster way to force taxpayers to foot the bill after Congress wouldn’t let him have his way,” she tweeted.

In Brussels, the European Union’s unofficial capital, Pelosi also tried to do damage control for trans-Atlantic relations that have been hurt by criticisms from Trump. A European colleague asked Pelosi why the House did not adopt a resolution supporting NATO sooner.

“I said, Because we just got the majority and then we can control, we can manage, what goes onto the floor,” Pelosi said.