Nancy Pelosi Tells Democrats “I Want To See Trump In Prison”

During a closed- door meeting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told fellow Democrats that President Donald Trump should be sent to “prison,” according to reports.

Pelosi said she would rather see the president go to prison than launch impeachment proceedings against him according to a report by Politico.

Following the report, the President blasted the California Democrat, calling her a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.”

Press TV reports: Pelosi has resisted calls to open an impeachment inquiry into Trump, saying it is a deeply divisive action that would harm Democratic candidates at next year’s US presidential election.

In a meeting Tuesday in the lower chamber of Congress, she clashed with House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler over whether to begin an impeachment inquiry, according to Politico, which cited multiple Democratic sources familiar with the meeting.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi said at the meeting.

Pelosi prefers to see Trump lose the 2020 election and then face prosecution for his alleged crimes, the sources told the US media outlet.

Many Democrats believe Trump broke the law by allegedly seeking to obstruct investigations into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election.

He is also accused of violating constitutional prohibitions on presidents receiving financial benefits from foreign governments, and of paying pre-election hush money to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

But Pelosi has argued that launching an impeachment inquiry should only be done if there is sufficient public support and significant bipartisan backing.

Polls show a majority of Americans currently oppose impeachment, and to date only one House Republican has expressed support for removing the president.