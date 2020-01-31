Nancy Pelosi Suggests President Trump’s Lawyers Should Be Disbarred

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scolded President Trump’s highly effective legal team on Thursday, asking why they are allowed to retain their lawyer status.

“I don’t know how they can retain their lawyer status, in the comments that they’re making,” Pelosi fumed during a press conference on Thursday.

“Some of them are even lawyers,” Pelosi said, castigating the idea in a statement to D.C. journalists:

“Imagine that you would say — ever, of any president, no matter who he or she is or whatever party — if the president thinks that his or her presidency … is good for the country, then any action is justified — including encouraging a foreign government to have an impact on our elections.”

“[That] is exactly what our Founders were opposed to, and they feared,” she continued, adding that she does not believe Trump’s legal team “made the case.”

Pelosi claimed they “disgraced themselves terribly in terms of their violation of what our Constitution is about, and what a president’s behavior should be.”

Breitbart.com reports: Dershowitz is attempting to make the case that if Trump committed the acts of which he is accused, they are not impeachable if he believes he was doing the right thing for the country. Trump’s defense has further asserted, via Jay Sekulow and Pat Cipollone, that the articles of impeachment are unconstitutional and therefore “defective in their entirety.”

Despite indications that acquittal is virtually certain at this point, Pelosi has also declared that any Senate vote to acquit the president would be invalid unless new witnesses were called to testify. “He will not be acquitted. You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial; and you don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation,” she claimed.