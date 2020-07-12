Nancy Pelosi Says Trump’s Decision To Commute Roger Stone’s Sentence Is ‘Threat to Our National Security’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has blatsted President Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of his long time ally Roger Stone, saying the move demonstrated “staggering corruption” and is a “threat to our national security.”

Pelosi also said the House would now move to pass legislation that would limit the power of the president to pardon people “engaged in a cover-up campaign to shield that president from criminal prosecution.”

She told CNN’s State of the Union “It’s staggering corruption, but I think it’s important for people also to know that it’s a threat to our national security”

A statement issued by the White House on Friday said: “Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency”

Breitbart reports: Guest host Dana Bash said, “I’ve got to ask you about what Robert Mueller said. He broke his silence yesterday to defend his Russia investigation after the president commuted the prison sentence of his former associate Roger Stone. Mueller said that Stone remains a convicted felon, and rightly so. You called the president’s commutation an act of staggering corruption. Is it an impeachable offense?”

Pelosi said, “It’s staggering corruption, but I think it’s important for people to also know that it’s a threat to our natural security. The whole impeachment process was about our national security. The Supreme Court was to find out about the Russian connection. And we will continue to pursue that. This case was about the Russian connection. So what the president — we will have legislation that says a president cannot commute or pardon or offer clemency to anybody who commits a crime, is convicted of a crime that affects the president’s behavior and his culpability. But, again, people should know, this isn’t just about lying to Congress. That means lying to the American people, witness tampering, and the rest. It’s about our national security.”