Nancy Pelosi Says Illegal Aliens Need To Stay In Florida To Pick Crops

Nancy Pelosi let her mask slip on Friday when she said that illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to pick crops.

According to the House Speaker the illegals should not be sent to Martha’s Vineyard because they are needed to work on the farms in the south.

The Gateway Pundit reports: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently sent two planes of illegals to Martha’s Vineyard.

The racist white limousine liberals on Martha’s Vineyard freaked out and immediately deported the illegals.

Pelosi said the illegals need to stay in Florida so they can pick fruit.

“We have a shortage of workers in our country. In Florida, some of the farmers and the growers are saying ‘why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here.’” Pelosi said.

Yikes.

Imagine the headlines if Trump or any Republican said something like this.

VIDEO:

Pelosi: "We have a shortage of workers in our country. In Florida, some of the farmers and the growers are saying 'why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here.'" pic.twitter.com/uCXgz0AXSB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2022

Pelosi got roasted for her racist rant.

Vineyard Owner Nancy Pelosi: "We need Illegals to pick our crops…"



pic.twitter.com/PfViI3P1Xe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2022

Not the best look for Democrats to say they want minorities to stop going North so they can instead pick crops in the South… https://t.co/cClzzx8dJu — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) September 30, 2022

Had Trump/DeSantis said this, their enemies would insist they be arrested for inciting crime. It's illegal to employ illegal border crossers & asylum seekers. (It's not illegal to hire "immigrants," though, which is why common usage of that word in the media is a misnomer.) https://t.co/qHe1miQeZD — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 30, 2022

Strong "who's going to pick the cotton" vibes from our Democrat elite. https://t.co/7oVgYDHMxL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 30, 2022