Nancy Pelosi let her mask slip on Friday when she said that illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to pick crops.
According to the House Speaker the illegals should not be sent to Martha’s Vineyard because they are needed to work on the farms in the south.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The Gateway Pundit reports: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently sent two planes of illegals to Martha’s Vineyard.
Latest Videos
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
WEF Anoint Charles ‘The Great Reset King’
WEF To Force Public To Wear ‘Brain Implants’ So the Elite Can Read Their Minds
Woody Harrelson Slams Big Pharma: 'The Last People You Should Trust With Your Health'
NASA Insider Confesses on Deathbed: I Filmed Fake Moon Landing in 1969
Disney’s ‘Little Demon’ Is Normalizing Satanism and Pedophilia for the Masses
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
The racist white limousine liberals on Martha’s Vineyard freaked out and immediately deported the illegals.
Pelosi said the illegals need to stay in Florida so they can pick fruit.
“We have a shortage of workers in our country. In Florida, some of the farmers and the growers are saying ‘why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here.’” Pelosi said.
Yikes.
Imagine the headlines if Trump or any Republican said something like this.
VIDEO:
Pelosi got roasted for her racist rant.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Putin Says The West Is ‘Clinging To The Past’ - October 1, 2022
- Nancy Pelosi Says Illegal Aliens Need To Stay In Florida To Pick Crops - October 1, 2022
- UK Parents Win In Court After School Labeled Their 6 Yr Old Son Potentially ‘Transphobic’ - September 30, 2022