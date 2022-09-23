Nancy Pelosi: ‘President Biden Has Saved the Planet’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stunned reporters into silence on Thursday after declaring that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are literally “saving the planet”.
Watch:
“And we saved the planet. We’re saving the planet with record $360 billion to save the planet, generating jobs and cleaner air and cleaner water and jobs and security for our country.”
