Nancy Pelosi Left Reeling As Democrat Voters Chant ‘You Belong in Hell’ to Her Face

Nancy Pelosi was left reeling on Tuesday after a group of Democrat voters chanted “you belong in hell” to her face during an event.

Anti-war protestors attended the event at the City University of New York featuring former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Several protesters in the crowd started shouting during Pelosi’s discussion, chanting, “You know, Pelosi, that’s a very good place for you in the depths of hell because for some reason you have a very bad obsession with getting us into war!”

My friends @Noggatone @Burke4Senate @RTSG_pestomime and I confronted @SpeakerPelosi, We reminded her she admitted there were no WMD's, told her that the financial system is collapsing because of her, and that she is going to make Taiwan the next Ukraine pic.twitter.com/352XqvoYjw — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) April 4, 2023

Infowars.com reports: As the Democrat crowd erupted with groans and boos in response to the protesters, the demonstrators asked Pelosi why she never admitted there were no WMDs in Iraq.

“You lied us into a war in Iraq. You got us to invade Afghanistan and now 90% of those people are impoverished and are dying,” the disrupter shouted.

The anti-war activists also asked Pelosi why America won’t tell the truth about sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline.

“People like you should be arrested,” the protesters told Pelosi. “You’re a war criminal!”

One after another, the group of activists voiced their frustrations at Pelosi before being escorted out of the room by security.

The final person to be kicked out of the event said he was there “on behalf of everybody who loves peace and not war with Russia or China.”

Throughout the interruptions, the masked elderly white liberals attending the event shrieked with disgust at citizens daring to push back against the Military-Industrial-Complex war machine.

If every Deep State globalist was confronted by pissed off but peaceful Americans when they’re in public, we might be able to save the country.