Nancy Pelosi voted least popular politician in America

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been voted the least popular politician in America, following her refusal to fund Trump’s border wall.

According to a new NBC/WSJ poll, the American public are fed up with Pelosi’s corrupt brand of politics.

Ilovemyfreedom.org reports: The poll shows her net favorability (positive minus negative) now at -19…BY FAR the most unpopular politician tested in the survey.

Check out these numbers from Political reporter Josh Krashaar:

More NBC/WSJ poll: Pelosi’s negatives shot up during government shutdown more than any pol // now the most unpopular politician tested in the survey. pic.twitter.com/pSMBFydwx7 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 27, 2019

“Agree Pelosi “won” the shutdown but if holding her caucus together comes at the cost of her majority-makers, is it worth it?”, tweeted Kraushaar.

Hell, even CNN is not sure sure that Pelosi and the Democrats “won” the shutdown battle.

CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash went on “CNN Right Now With Brianna Keilar” and admitted President Trump’s border security message may actually be starting to work.

Bash said, “I’m hearing from senior Democrats that they are hearing more and more from their rank and file, particularly the new members who tend to come from more moderate districts saying they’re getting pounded because the Trump message, the Republican message that they don’t care about border security has started to seep in as well.”

Yes, you read that right. Someone on CNN admitted President Trump’s message of accusing Democrats of not caring about border security is starting to do damage in moderate districts.

Watch below:

“Could I just add one other thing, because obviously, as we’ve been saying, this should be and is framed as the president’s strategy all along and, therefore, it’s his political problem, much more so than Democrats. But that’s not to say it’s not a potential political problem for Democrats also,” Bash said.

As noted by Ryan Saavedra on Twitter, “Chuck Schumer mocks President Trump: ‘Hopefully now the president has learned his lesson… Democrats are firmly against the wall.”

Chuck Schumer mocks President Trump: "Hopefully now the president has learned his lesson… Democrats are firmly against the wall." pic.twitter.com/mtaHf4VNCT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 25, 2019

On Friday morning, President Trump tweeted “I like the fact that the President is making the case (Border Security & Crime) to the American people. Now we know where Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer & the Democrats stand, which is no Border Security. Will be big 2020 issue.’ Matt Schlapp, Chair, ACU. Bigger than anyone knows!”

“I like the fact that the President is making the case (Border Security & Crime) to the American people. Now we know where Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer & the Democrats stand, which is no Border Security. Will be big 2020 issue.” Matt Schlapp, Chair, ACU. Bigger than anyone knows! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

He added, “21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in. The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall!”

21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in. The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! pic.twitter.com/a0G7GWi74k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

President Trump is going to continue hammering the Democrats for refusing to protect the American people, his strategy may very well pay off in the polls.