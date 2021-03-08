Nancy Pelosi ‘Most Unpopular Elected Official In The US’ NRCC Survey Finds

An internal survey from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has found that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the most unpopular elected official in the entire country.

Pelosi’s unpopularity could bode well for Republicans who are seeking to take the House majority next year.

Breitbart reports: The NRCC’s February survey, which showed Republicans well-positioned to take the House majority in the next election cycle due to an advantage in ticket-splitting districts, also showed the immense unpopularity of Pelosi across nearly every “key” subgroup, including women, Hispanics, and union households.

The survey identified the 80-year-old speaker as the “most unpopular elected official in the country,” scoring a 52 percent unfavorable rating and 41 percent favorable rating. The unfavorable rating includes 45 percent who view Pelosi as “very” unfavorable.

Pelosi’s unpopularity in ticket-splitting districts, which Republicans appear to have an edge in, is even worse, standing at 38 percent favorable and 58 percent unfavorable. Among those, a majority, or 51 percent, view her as “very” unfavorable.

“Pelosi is unpopular with almost every key subgroup outside the Democratic base including Independents (-21%), suburban women (-8%), white college graduates (-7%), Hispanics (-3%), and even union households (-1%),” the survey found.

The release comes as Pelosi previewed her plan to turn the Democrat-led House into what has been described as a “factory for Democrat priorities.” In the last few weeks alone, the House has passed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus proposal, which Republicans say is more about pork and Democrat pet projects than public health, as well as the Equality Act and H.R. 1.

“They’ll move everything from election reform to a policing overhaul to gun control, plus women’s and union rights and a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers,” according to Politico.