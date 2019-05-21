NOT Satire: Nancy Pelosi Honored with JFK ‘Profile in Courage’ Award

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has received the prestigious John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for her ‘efforts’ in expanding Americans’ access to healthcare.

“I’m totally at a loss for words. I’m speechless. I’m overwhelmed by the honor of it all,” Pelosi said as she accepted the award Sunday night at a ceremony in Boston’s JFK Presidential library.

The daughter of President Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy, presented the House speaker with the award and praised Pelosi for “consistently acting in service of our highest principles and our most vulnerable citizens.”

CBS Boston reports: “Her leadership is needed now more than ever. I can’t imagine any other person presiding over the House and Representative than her,” said Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern.

The gala brought out all the political bigwigs, from many of the Kennedys to congressman and Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo.

“Obviously what’s going on in Washington, especially for us in Massachusetts – she’s one of our great hopes that we have,” DeLeo said.

Pelosi was described as a trailblazer for women, being the first woman to lead the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pelosi took a moment to weigh in on the controversial abortion law recently passed in Alabama.

“I don’t think any politician should have anything to say about a woman’s timing or size of her family or a women’s health,” Pelosi said.

The Profile In Courage Award has been dubbed the Nobel Prize for public servants. Some past recipients include President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush and the late Sen. John McCain.

“Tonight, we’re celebrating positive acts of courage,” Pelosi said.