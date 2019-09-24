Nancy Pelosi to Hold Imminent Impeachment Meeting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a meeting later today to discuss Trump impeachment proceedings in the wake of the Deep State Trump-Ukraine whistleblower hit.

Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade reported Monday that Pelosi has begun “sounding out members on impeachment, asking if the time has come.”

SCOOP: Longtime impeachment skeptic @SpeakerPelosi is sounding out members on impeachment, asking if the time has come bc of the Ukraine news/controversy



BIG development.



w/@mikedebonis https://t.co/xwbW4J7efV — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 24, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Impeachment would be dead on arrival in the Senate because the Republicans currently have the majority.

There are 53 Republican Senators and the Democrats (and Independents who vote with Dems) only have 47 seats in the Senate so they would have to convince 20 Republicans to convict Trump by 2/3 majority.

The Russian collusion canard failed so the Deep State-Democrat-Media complex cooked up a new Trump scandal — Ukrainian collusion.

President Trump is being accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Biden crime family.

The real scandal is that Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was making an exorbitant amount of money from foreign governments and oligarchs, including Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden was making $50,000 a month sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, despite the fact that he has virtually no knowledge or experience in the field.

Joe Biden strong-armed the Ukrainian government and threatened to withhold over $1 billion in loan guarantees if they didn’t fire Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor investigating his son Hunter — and Biden bragged about it during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.

This so-called whistleblower is a highly partisan spy in our intel community seeking the protection of whistleblower status in order to snitch on President Trump.

The ‘whistleblower’ doesn’t even have direct knowledge of President Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and there was no quid pro quo so this entire Democrat-media frenzy is based on Deep State gossip fueled by leaks to the Washington Post.

Furthermore, as Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett argued, Article ll of the Constitution gives the president sweeping power to conduct foreign affairs, negotiate with leaders of other nations, make demands or offer promises. The Constitution does not grant the power of review, approval or disapproval to spies or other unelected officials in the executive branch.