Nancy Pelosi Vows To Keep Government ‘Closed Forever’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she is prepared to keep the “government closed forever” instead of funding Trump’s border wall.

Asked by a reporter if having a government shutdown will impede the Democratic Party agenda, Pelosi declared that “it’s just what we have to do.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “Does he want to have government closed forever? What’s this about?” Pelosi asked.

On Tuesday, President Trump said that he would be proud to shut down the federal government if Democrats don’t agree to fund border security, especially the border wall.

“Let’s hope that there won’t be a shutdown of the government. That’s a very bad thing to do. Maybe the president doesn’t grasp that, but that is very harmful to our country,” Pelosi told reporters.

Pelosi flatly refused the $5 billion President Trump has requested towards a border wall.

“We’re not going for the $5 billion for the wall,” Pelosi said. “We simply are not.”

“[Republicans] do not have the votes to pass the president’s proposal — $5 billion dollars, whatever it is — for the wall,” Pelosi said. “Nothing is going to change in that regard.”