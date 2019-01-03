Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter: Mom Will ‘Cut Trump’s Head off’

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter boasted to CNN on Wednesday that her mother is a shrewd, vicious politician, capable of cutting Donald Trump’s head off.

In an interview on “New Day,” Alexandra Pelosi was asked about her thoughts on the Democrats’ shutdown discussions with President Trump ahead of a White House meeting with congressional leaders scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” Alexandra Pelosi said of her mother. “No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi. You’ve got to give her credit, no matter what you think of her.”

Thehill.com reports: Pointing to her mother’s long-standing House service through several presidencies, she added that it should “make you sleep at night” that “at least somebody in this town know’s what they’re doing.”

“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi says about her mother, likely incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is set to meet with Pres. Trump and leaders at the White House over the shutdown. https://t.co/ukXtn1xYxI pic.twitter.com/MR7DHEOpeT — New Day (@NewDay) January 2, 2019

The California Democrat, along with other congressional leaders, is set to meet Wednesday in the White House’s situation room to discuss the ongoing partial government shutdown, which began Dec. 22 over a dispute between Trump and Congress over funding for his plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pelosi and other Democrats are hoping to pass a bill this week that would fund several government agencies through September, while delaying the fight over the wall and funding the Department of Homeland Security only through February.

“We are giving the Republicans the opportunity to take yes for an answer,” Pelosi wrote to her Democratic colleagues on Tuesday.

“Senate Republicans have already supported this legislation, and if they reject it now, they will be fully complicit in chaos and destruction of the President’s third shutdown of his term.”