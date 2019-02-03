Nancy Pelosi Suffers Convulsions during Border Wall Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught on camera suffering multiple convulsions and slurring her words during a speech where she attacked Trump’s border wall.

On Thursday, Pelosi spoke to reporters for 21 minutes about the recent partial government shutdown. During her speech, she was seen repeatedly botching her words, suffering severe face spasms and brain freezes.

Theamericanmirror.com reports: Lamenting the recent partial government shutdown, Pelosi said, “Veterans, many of whom— a third of the Republican— federal employees…”

“Maybe we can do something to help our contractors, uh, because they did— are— not getting paid,” she struggled to say.

The House Speaker attempted to read recent votes to reporters, and had trouble finding the right numbers in her notes.

“163— what is it, 163, uh, Democrats, uh, Republicans voted no,” she said, looking at reporters for dramatic effect, “to a resolution that says shutdowns are wrong.”

“163 voted, only 20, um, uh, 1 voted yes on that,” she added.

Addressing another vote, Pelosi said, “Only 29 voted yes on that. 163— 161 voted no,” she corrected herself.

After marring “conference committee,” she said, “A hundred— thousand new Customs officers.”

The House Speaker let out a big sigh as she said new equipment would catch “Fentenile” at mail processing facilities.

A jaw problem caused Pelosi to have trouble saying “Sea to shining sea.”

“Yesterday, we also had a great— yesterday was the anniv— This week, we observed the 10th anniversary of President Obama signing the paycheck— uh, Lily Ledbetter Act,” she struggled to say.

Pelosi corrected herself after she mistakenly said “70 percent” of what comes across the southern border comes through ports of entry. She later said it’s 90 percent.

She attempted to criticize what President Trump said, then asked reporters what he said when she apparently didn’t know.

“It is not a negotiation for the President to say, it’s, it’s,” she said, before stopping and staring towards the ceiling, “what Congress, what did he say today?” she added, leaning towards the reporters in front of her.

While trying to belittle Trump’s border wall proposal, Pelosi said, “When some of these border fences were born— born, were built!”