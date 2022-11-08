Nancy Pelosi Compares Husband’s Attack to January 6th

In an interview with CNN, Nancy Pelosi has spoken about the ‘attack’ on her husband
Needless to say the House Speaker wasted no time comparing the attack to the events that occurred on January 6th.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
She also condemned Donald Trump as a “thug” and said that the assault on her husband has forced her to consider retiring from politics.
Latest Videos
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
When CNN host Anderson Cooper asked if January 6th was comparable to the attack on her husband, Pelosi quickly responded saying “Absolutely. No question. It’s the same thing. A copycatter.”
The Gateway Pundit reports: Anderson Cooper would then stop with the softball questions and continue his interview by asking Pelosi if she has talked to her husband about the attack.
Pelosi however quickly sidestepped the question and replied “We haven’t quite had that conversation because any revisiting of it is really traumatizing.”
Cooper would conclude his last question regarding Paul Pelosi’s attack by asking Nancy if she wanted to hear her husband’s 911 call.
The House Speaker would respond by saying “I don’t think so. I don’t know if I’ll have to. I just don’t know. That’s all a matter on the legal side of things.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Trump Tells Republicans To Go Out & Vote “Crush The Communists.. At The Ballot Box” - November 8, 2022
- Nancy Pelosi Compares Husband’s Attack to January 6th - November 8, 2022
- ABC News Warns It May Look Like Republicans Have Won, But Vote Count Could Take ‘Weeks’ - November 8, 2022