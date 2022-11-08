Nancy Pelosi Compares Husband’s Attack to January 6th

In an interview with CNN, Nancy Pelosi has spoken about the ‘attack’ on her husband

Needless to say the House Speaker wasted no time comparing the attack to the events that occurred on January 6th.

She also condemned Donald Trump as a “thug” and said that the assault on her husband has forced her to consider retiring from politics.

When CNN host Anderson Cooper asked if January 6th was comparable to the attack on her husband, Pelosi quickly responded saying “Absolutely. No question. It’s the same thing. A copycatter.”

Anderson: "Do you draw the same line [between the assault on your husband and January 6]?



Pelosi: "Absolutely. No question. It's the same thing. A copycatter." pic.twitter.com/niZqISI9jm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 8, 2022

The Gateway Pundit reports: Anderson Cooper would then stop with the softball questions and continue his interview by asking Pelosi if she has talked to her husband about the attack.

Pelosi however quickly sidestepped the question and replied “We haven’t quite had that conversation because any revisiting of it is really traumatizing.”

Anderson: "Has [Paul] been able to talk to you about what he was thinking when he woke up and saw this person in the room?"



Pelosi: "We haven’t quite had that conversation because any revisiting of it is really traumatizing." pic.twitter.com/Jqziyp4ViV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 8, 2022

Cooper would conclude his last question regarding Paul Pelosi’s attack by asking Nancy if she wanted to hear her husband’s 911 call.

The House Speaker would respond by saying “I don’t think so. I don’t know if I’ll have to. I just don’t know. That’s all a matter on the legal side of things.”