Nancy Pelosi Claims Drag Queens are ‘What America Is All About’

Drag queens are “what America is all about,” according to Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who declared it “an honor” to make a guest appearance on the most recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The TV show, which follows men dressed in women’s clothing who were previous drag competition winners in a “tournament of champions,” premiered on May 20.

“It was an honor to make an appearance on episode 5 of @RuPaulsDragRace All Stars 7 this week,” Pelosi said .

“I was inspired by the contestants because they know their power. Their freedom of expression is what America is all about,” Pelosi continued.

During her appearance, Pelosi told the contestants she was proud of them and thanked them “for the joy and beauty [they] bring to the world.”

“I say that all the time to my friends in drag.”

Pelosi then joked with the drag queens about the way she clapped during President Trump’s 2019 State of the Union Address, describing her clapping as “shady sarcastic.“

“It was completely unintentional,” Pelosi said to laughs.

Pelosi’s guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race comes Democrats continue their quest to indoctrinate children with drag-themed events across America targeted at children as young as 2 years old.

Nancy Pelosi and RuPaul in 2018

The appearance was not Pelosi’s first on a drag queen show.

She was also on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2018.

“This idea of people believing in themselves, being themselves, taking pride in themselves, is not just a lesson for politicians but for everyone in the country,” Pelosi told The Hollywood Reporter after her first appearance.

“And that’s why I was so excited and couldn’t resist being on the show.”

The 82-year-old House speaker also tweeted about her cameo on the show in 2018, writing, “All I can say is, you betta werk!

“Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens.”