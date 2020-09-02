Nancy Pelosi Caught Getting Hair Done In Salon Closed By Coronavirus Lockdown

Nancy Pelosi was seen getting a wash and blow-out in a San Francisco hair salon on Monday despite it being forced to shut since March due to coronavirus lockdowns,

The incident was captured on security camera footage obtained by Fox News, which showed Pelsosi without a mask as she strolled through the eSalon.

The salon’s owner, who was not present, described Pelosi’s visit as “a slap in the face” since “no one else can go in, and I can’t work.”

RT reports: Salons in the city have been closed since March, but were notified they could reopen for outdoor services starting on September 1 — the same day the footage of Pelosi was released. Salon owner Erica Kious released the security footage to Fox News and slammed the Democratic congresswoman’s decision as a “slap in the face.”

Kious explained that independent stylists rent chairs from her and she was informed by one of them on Sunday night that Pelosi would be coming in to get her hair done, despite salons being forced to remain closed.

“I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?” Kious told Fox. She added she “couldn’t believe” Pelosi was also not wearing a mask.

Considering how critical Pelosi has been of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and her own support for economic shutdowns to battle the virus, the footage casts her in a less than positive light. Unsurprisingly, many of her critics were quick to blast her as a hypocrite on social media.

“It’s pretty disgusting that Nancy Pelosi plays by different rules,” one tweeter said. “Nancy Pelosi’s hair was essential and American’s businesses were not,” another wrote.

Trump’s 2020 campaign also quickly seized upon the footage, referring to the California congresswoman as “No Mask Nancy!”

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also tweeted that it appeared to be “different rules for different folks.”

Politico reporter Carla Marinucci was less concerned with any rule-breaking by Pelosi, however, and more interested in whether the salon had potentially broken the law itself by videotaping her on the premises without her consent.

Asked to address the footage, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said that she “always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements.” Hamill said the business offered her an appointment on Monday and “told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time” at the business.

Pelosi has not directly addressed the footage, but she has been slamming the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic on Twitter, saying on Monday, the same day she got her hair done, that he does not “grasp the gravity” of the current crisis.