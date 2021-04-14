Nancy Pelosi Calls George Floyd’s Death A ‘Public Assassination’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called George Floyd’s death a ‘public assassination’

She claims that had she been there at the time she would have “just pulled Derek Chauvin off”

Talking of Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on the neck of George Floyd for nearly nine minutes, Pelosi said: “I feel sad about the spectators, and that that young woman who said she’s up all night because she wonders what she could have done differently…I think if any of us was there, we would have gone up and just pulled him off”

USA Today reports: Pelosi reflected on the Chauvin trial in a wide-ranging interview with USA TODAY at her Capitol Hill office Tuesday. The killing of Floyd, which sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last summer, prompted the House to pass a police reform bill that bears Floyd’s name.

Though she has not watched a lot of the trial, Pelosi said she has followed news accounts and kept abreast of developments. The testimony has made her angry as well as sad as she identified with the anguish and a feeling of helplessness she said bystanders must have felt as Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck in May.

While she said she has deep respect for law enforcement, Pelosi said “that isn’t a license to kill. And that’s what happened. That was a public assassination of George Floyd.”