Nancy Pelosi Calls Biden’s “Build Back Better” The “Full Obama Agenda”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” the “Obama agenda” during a press conference on Tuesday.
“We have to keep government open…..to address the full Obama agenda of building back better, with, and I love to saying building back better” she said.
Was Pelosi admitting that Obama is really running things or did it just accidentally slip out?
