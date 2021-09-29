Nancy Pelosi Calls Biden’s “Build Back Better” The “Full Obama Agenda”

September 29, 2021
Biden Obama
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” the “Obama agenda” during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We have to keep government open…..to address the full Obama agenda of building back better, with, and I love to saying building back better” she said.

Was Pelosi admitting that Obama is really running things or did it just accidentally slip out?

