Nancy Pelosi Calls Biden’s “Build Back Better” The “Full Obama Agenda”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” the “Obama agenda” during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We have to keep government open…..to address the full Obama agenda of building back better, with, and I love to saying building back better” she said.

NEW – Pelosi: "Keep government open… to address the full #Obama agenda of building back better."pic.twitter.com/uU0LvIw11y — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 28, 2021

Was Pelosi admitting that Obama is really running things or did it just accidentally slip out?