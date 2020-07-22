Nancy Pelosi Brands Coronavirus The “Trump Virus”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has branded the cornavirus the ‘Trump virus’ amd slammed President Trump for failures in his response to the pandemic.

Pelosi again claimed that President Trump’s inaction had cost thousands of U.S. lives

During an appearance on CNN on Tuesday evening, nasty Nancy told Wolf Blitzer that the president had made a bad situation worse, saying the pandemic was still raging ‘because of his inaction’.

She then added: ‘Clearly it is the Trump virus.’

The Mail Online reports: The speaker responded that Trump could’ve been forcefully recommending mask-wearing and socially distancing instead of being dismissive and trying to hold rallies and making masks ‘a manhood thing.’

‘If he had said months ago lets’s wear masks; let’s socially distance, instead of having rallies and whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead,’ she said.

She said he set ‘a bad example’.

‘A briefing on the coronavirus should be about science, and that’s something he has ignored,’ she said. ‘It should be about governance, and now he is finally embracing that it’s OK to wear a mask.’

Blitzer responded: ‘You are saying thousands of Americans have died because of what the president has done or not done. Is that what you are saying?’

‘Yes, that’s what I’m saying,’ Pelosi said. ‘I think it’s clearly evident.’

She urged the White House to ‘return to science’ in its response to the pandemic, and ‘comes closer to embracing the reality of this pandemic – this Trump virus.’

Pelosi said that Tuesday’s somber briefing showed that he had finally realized it was not a hoax.