Nancy Pelosi has quietly, deceitfully approved $5 million in overseas abortion funding, despite the government shutdown.

Remember how President Trump put a stop on providing funding for overseas abortions? Well, Pelosi has just vowed to change that.

One of Pelosi’s first acts as Speaker of the House will be an attempt to repeal what was once called the Mexico City policy, a directive prohibiting the Department of State from funding nongovernmental organizations that “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning.” She quietly slipped the repeal into a bill to end the shutdown.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: This shows exactly what kind of speaker Pelosi will be. When President Trump negotiates with Pelosi, he will be sparring with a shrewd negotiator and a champion of the abortion industry.

When Obamacare was being debated in 2010, for instance, it was Pelosi who ensured Planned Parenthood that access to abortion took priority over any hopes and dreams of single-payer healthcare. “If there is an abortion ban,” former Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards recalls Pelosi telling her, “there will not be an Affordable Care Act.”

“People’s impressions get based on no information,” Richards recently told Vice. “One of the reasons I wrote what I did today is because a woman I know said to me the other day something I couldn’t believe. She was like, ‘I need to know where Pelosi is on abortion rights,’ and I was like, ‘Are you kidding? Nancy Pelosi is the reason we still have access to abortion rights under the Affordable Care Act.’”

Now, Pelosi wants to expand the abortion franchise. As the Washington Examiner’s Kimberly Leonard reports, the spending bill in question would end the shutdown and increase funding by $5 million to the United Nations Population Fund to $37.5 million. It’s the definition of a poison pill.

Although never committed to the cause before he ran for office, Trump is arguably the most pro-life president if judged solely by results. He expanded the Mexico City policy. He was the first president to address the national March for Life in person. He nominated two ostensibly pro-life Supreme Court justices. Call it a return on investment. Trump made a deal with evangelical voters during the election, and so far, he’s keeping his end of the deal.

This transaction can’t be underestimated. Evangelicals went for Trump over Hillary Clinton, backing him 80 to 16 percent, in large part because of his conversion on the abortion issue. It is most fundamental second only perhaps to his promise to “build the wall.”

Now, the two could be put in conflict. Eventually, a deal has to be made to reopen the government, and when that occurs, Pelosi could hold funding for border security hostage to money for overseas abortions. Don’t put it past her — she has shown exactly who she plans to be during her second stint as speaker.