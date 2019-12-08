Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff Connected to Top Ukrainian Arms Dealer: Photos

A prominent Ukrainian arms dealer has been exposed as having ties to both Democrat Reps. Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi.

No wonder the Deep State want to oust Trump – they’re afraid of their misdeeds being exposed!

As reported by TGP, Adam Schiff lied in his opening remarks to the House Intelligence Committee this week, spouting numerous falsehoods about President Trump’s infamous call with Ukraine’s president.

His entire description of the President’s call was a lie .

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump rightly called for Schiff’s removal from the Intelligence Committee after this dishonest performance –

….fraudulently and illegally inserted his made up & twisted words into my call with the Ukrainian President to make it look like I did something very wrong. He then boldly read those words to Congress and millions of people, defaming & libeling me. He must resign from Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

We know why Schiff is lying – he’s connected with a Ukrainian Arms Dealer!

In 2013 Ukrainian Igor Pasternak held two different fund raisers for Schiff asking for contributions between $1,000 and $2,500 –

Pasternack has also been connected to George Soros –

Congressman Adam Schiff (D) had a fundraiser hosted by a Ukraine arms dealer with heavy ties to George Soros! #ComeyHearing pic.twitter.com/Xo8CY5YRZ3 — DEPLORABLE MEDIA (@correctthemedia) March 20, 2017

Pasternak is an arms dealer. He has sold arms in places like Syria

Now we can report that Ukrainian arms dealer Pasternak is also connected to Nancy Pelosi!

Ukrainian arms dealer Pasternak met Pelosi at the fundraiser Pasternak held in Washington D.C.

Below is Pasternak’s luxurious home in DC where he held fundraisers for the Democrats.

There is much more to this Ukrainian Arms Dealer that can be found at this link. Of course, Obama’s Secretary of State Kerry, his Vice President Biden and DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa are all connected.

Chalupa is connected to the Steele dossier as well as Ukrainians and Democrat leaders.Ironically, Pasternak also was in the massive crowd at President Trump’s inauguration –

What the hell is going on with Speaker Pelosi and their Ukrainian Arms Dealer?

Were the Democrats being paid off by Ukrainians? Is this why they lie and push for impeachment of President Trump – to protect themselves and their handlers?